Top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings (10/15/2024)
Six weeks of 2024 Massachusetts high school football season are in the books and four teams moved up in our Top 25 rankings after Catholic Memorial won a thriller to upset Xaverian Brothers.
With Week 7 right around the corner, here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Massachusetts high school football teams, as we see them.
1. St. John's Prep (5-0)
In the battle of the St. John's, the Eagles picked up a three-touchdown road victory in Shrewsbury. They will host Malden Catholic this week before three consecutive games against Top 10 opponents to close out the regular season.
2. King Phillip Regional (5-0)
The Warriors held their third straight opponent to a touchdown or less with a 50-0 road win over Sharon.
3. Williston Northampton (4-0)
Williston Northampton defeated the Salisbury School at home. The Wildcats will travel to Connecticut this week to face Cheshire Academy.
4. Springfield Central (4-1)
The Eagles tallied at least 55 points for the second straight game, going on the road to beat Westfield 58-13.
5. Needham (5-0)
The Rockets enjoyed a bye week and should be well rested for a road showdown with Braintree on Friday.
6. Catholic Memorial (3-1)
The Knights are the biggest riser this week after picking up their best win of the season, surviving a 40-37 shootout at home against Xaverian Brothers. They are two weeks away from hosting No. 1 St. John's Prep.
7. Boston College (4-0)
Boston College stayed perfect with a 20-7 win over Malden Catholic, but the High Eagles will face their biggest test of the season yet on Friday when they host No. 9 Xaverian Brothers in their first Top 10 matchup of the year.
8. Marshfield (3-1)
The Rams went on the road and hammered Silver Lake Regional 48-6 in front of the Lakers home fans.
9. Xaverian Brothers (3-2)
The Hawks still look like they could be one of the best teams in the state, as both their losses have been by one score and have come against teams in the Top 10. They will look to get back on their feet with a statement win on the road against No. 7 Boston College on Friday.
10. Scituate (5-0)
The Sailors are making their first appearance in the Top 10 following a 52-0 win over Hanover. They are averaging just under 40 points per game this season and have won all but one game by at least 34 points.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.