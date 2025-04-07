Top 10 Massachusetts high school softball rankings (4/7/2025)
High school spring sports are underway which means athletic directors all over the country are prepping their lacrosse and baseball/softball fields in preparation for the spring season.
This one has been short lived so far, and in Massachusetts even shorter due to many cancellations because of the weather. Teams across the state have had to reschedule games which has delayed the opening of some sports.
If your team has been lucky enough to get their season started, they likely have not played more than a few games. In this list, we will mention only teams that have played a game so far.
Let's take a look at an early season top ten rankings of boys high school softball in Massachusetts, shall we?
1. King Philip (3-0)
King Philip earns the top spot among this weeks softball rankings. Despite losing to Taunton in the championship last year, King Philip has started strong with three wins to open their season. They defeated Mansfield 13-1, Franklin 9-1, and Bridgewater Raynham 7-4 in their most recent outing. They will be the team to top as the season progresses.
2. Taunton (3-0)
Despite Taunton winning the previous four D1 state titles, and starting the season off undefeated, they fall into the second spot in this weeks rankings. Their first two games they won with a combined 28-0 score and looked uterly unstoppable. It was that last game against Dighton Rehoboth, in a very close battle that Taunton ended up winning, that placed them one seed lower.
3. Central Catholic (1-0)
Central Catholic is home to many powerful athletic teams, and that trait carries into their softball program. In their opening day game against Dracut they had two players hit homers to eventually give them the win. Their hitting is what keeps them great and what got them so high in this weeks rankings.
4. Dighton Rehoboth (1-1)
Rehoboth is the defending D3 state champions, and they opened their season up with a win against a strong opponent in Middleboro. Unfortunately, their loss came so early because they faced off against Taunton. Thought the unfortunate result, Rehoboth put up enough of a battle to earn themselves the fourth spot on this weeks rankings.
5. Bishop Feehan (1-0)
Feehan had just about as good of a start as you can imagine, despite the cancellation of a few games. They started off the season with a 5-2 victory against their Bishop rivals over at Fenwick where starting pitcher Mylee Ramer dotted 18 batters. They will build upon this and being placed fifth in this weeks rankings as the season goes on.
6. Bedford (1-0)
The Buccaneers of Bedford have had a strong start to their season. Though their opening day got moved back like others that did not stop them from starting strong. In their first game of the young 2025 season they defeated Arlington on their own turf 13-0, and that was enough to earn them the sixth spot on this weeks rankings.
7. Walpole (1-0)
Walpole had a few games delayed this season as well, and technically they still have not played their full first game. In their first contest against Braintree, Walpole jumped to a 11-0 lead and that is how the game ended to begin their season.
8. Marblehead (2-0)
Marblehead has been fortunate enough to get two games in so far this season unlike some of the other teams in their league. They had a close game to open their season against Masconomet Regional where they pulled out a 3-1 victory, and followed that with a 14-0 win against Ipswich.
9. Norton (4-0)
Norton has racked up the most wins among any of the teams in this weeks top ten rankings. So far they have defeated Attleboro, Medfield, Millis, and Mansfield. each win very impressive and they will be a team to watch as the season continues, but for now they place ninth in this weeks rankings.
10. Bridgewater-Raynham (1-1)
Bridgewater Raynham enters this weeks rankings as only the second team with a loss. In their first game against Plymouth North they dominated coming out with a 15-1 victory. Things were not much of the same against King Philip, but Bridgewater is still a very talented team this year.
