Top 10 Massachusetts high school softball rankings (5/27/2025)
As the season is well under way, only one of the top ten teams in this week's ranking still remain undefeated with top-ranked Taunton being the lone unbeaten as the MIAA playoffs loom ahead.
The high school softball season is in full effect in Massachusetts. After a rainy start to the season teams are heading into the final stretch of the regular season as teams prepare for the postseason run.
Each team has played a fair amount of games by now which means we have a glimpse into what each team is and could potentially be it makes sense to line them up and put them in a ranking.
So now that we are about half way into the season lets take a look at the top 10 high school softball teams so far in Massachusetts, as we see it.
1. Taunton (20-0)
The Tigers have been every bit as impressive compared to any other team in the state, esepcially when it comes to giving up runs. Taunton owns this top spot after upending nationally-ranked La Salle Academy, 7-4, several days ago. There's little argument that they shouldn't be at the top here as a nationally ranked club.
2. Silver Lake Regional (16-2)
We decided not to drop the Lakers down because of their first two losses of the season coming recently against nationally-ranked La Salle Academy (Rhode Island) and state-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury. Silver Lake Regional, though a Division 2 team, remains one of Massachusetts' best bar none.
3. Wachusett Regional (17-2)
Making their way up this week's rankings are the Mountaineers after they have played some solid softball as of late. One of the Division 1's top teams will have a chance to make a deep postseason push.
4. King Philip Regional (17-3)
King Philip has only suffered the three losses this season and two of them being to the No. 1 ranked Taunton. Other than that they have been fantastic, and will be a team to keep a close eye on heading into the Division 1 playoffs.
5. Dighton Rehoboth (21-2)
Dighton Rehoboth had reeled off 17 straight victories since dropping a April 4th contest to top-ranked Taunton, 2-1, before losing to Case. The Falcons closed out the regular season with a 1-0 win over Bishop Feehan.
6. Bishop Feehan (16-3)
Bishop Feehan has lost three games this season, but we don't think that justifies dropping them down several spots regardless. The Shamrocks most recent game was a 1-0 loss to Dighton Rehoboth Regional. Bishop Feehan remains a contender in Division 1.
7. Lincoln Sudbury (15-4)
We had to bring this group up a couple spots after notching an impressive 1-0 victory over Silver Lake Regional last week. Most recent loss came against King Philip Regional last week.
8. Reading Memorial (17-1)
Since falling against Wakefield Memorial back on April 30th, the Rockets have taken off on a 7-game winning streak with their final regular season games being victories over clubs like Belmont, St. Mary's, Winchester and Woburn Memorial.
9. Bedford (16-1)
Bedford has just one loss so far on the season and it came up against Lincoln Sudbury, a 2-1 decision. Since that time, however? The Buccaneers have reeled off 14 straight wins and continue to roll in Division II.
10. Attleboro (15-4)
Claiming the final spot in our rankings is Attleboro, as they just played toe-to-toe with the state's top team, Taunton last week. Attleboro capped the season with splitting tough games against Bishop Feehan and King Philip Regional. The Bombardiers only lost 4-0 to top-ranked Taunton back on May 13th.
