Triton names Ed Melanson as new football head coach

Melanson, who has years of experience with multiple towns football programs will take on a new role with Triton

Tyler Rourke

Triton high school football team
Triton high school football team / Courtesy of Triton regional high school X/Twitter account

As the spring athletic season beings to hit it's final stretch here in Massachusetts, towns acrosse the state can't help but think to their football seasons that are right around the corner.

In one of the most competitive football states in the country, Massachusetts, teams are releasing schedules and making additions to their coaching staffs. Triton Regional high school in Byfield Massachusetts is no different, recently appointing Ed Melanson as the next head coach of their varsity football team.

This decision was announced by Danny Ventura, a regional high school sports editor at the Boston Herald. He brought the announcement to his twitter on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

"Triton has named Ed Melanson as its new head football coach. Very well respected in the football community, Melanson is no stranger to the North Shore, having served as an assistant at North Reading, Hamilton Wenham, St Mary’s, Peabody and Triton."

This will be Melanson's first head coaching gig, and he will replace former head coach Patrick Sheehan, who lead Triton to a 7-4 record last year.

TYLER ROURKE

Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

