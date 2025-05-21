Triton names Ed Melanson as new football head coach
As the spring athletic season beings to hit it's final stretch here in Massachusetts, towns acrosse the state can't help but think to their football seasons that are right around the corner.
In one of the most competitive football states in the country, Massachusetts, teams are releasing schedules and making additions to their coaching staffs. Triton Regional high school in Byfield Massachusetts is no different, recently appointing Ed Melanson as the next head coach of their varsity football team.
This decision was announced by Danny Ventura, a regional high school sports editor at the Boston Herald. He brought the announcement to his twitter on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
"Triton has named Ed Melanson as its new head football coach. Very well respected in the football community, Melanson is no stranger to the North Shore, having served as an assistant at North Reading, Hamilton Wenham, St Mary’s, Peabody and Triton."
This will be Melanson's first head coaching gig, and he will replace former head coach Patrick Sheehan, who lead Triton to a 7-4 record last year.