Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in Massachusetts so far in 2024?
We are near the end of the 2024 high school football regular season here in Massachusetts and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that freshmen are showing out in Bay State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top freshmen football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in Massachusetts. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing freshman high school football player in Massachusetts.
Voting closes on November 1st, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Ramar Thomas, QB, Catholic Memorial
The signal caller has played really well through minimal action for Catholic Memorial, completing 10-of-15 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Also has rushed for 201 yards and two scores.
Ryan Gallagher, QB, Worchester Tech
Another freshman signal caller that's played sparingly but well this season is Gallagher for Worchester Tech and he's put up some good numbers. Roberson has completed 5-of-15 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Danny Ortiz, RB, KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate
Ortiz has played solid out of the backfield for KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate, rushing for 246 yards on 47 carries and scoring three touchdowns.
Jaylen Mciver, WR, Springfield International Charter School
The Springfield International Charter School wide receiver has has hauled in 22 passes for 539 yards and six touchdowns. That's an average of over 24 yards per reception.
Michael Crowley, WR, Andover
Crowley has been one of the state's top freshman receivers this season, hauling in 13 passes for 131 yards through seven games.
Matthew Genduso, DL, St. Paul
The defensive lineman has been strong in the heart of the St. Paul defense, making 19 total tackles and two having gone for a loss.
Shy'Ron Thompson, LB, Gardner
Thompson has been a strong tackler for Gardner, making 19 tackles, five going for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble so far this season.
Aaden Soto, EDGE, Lynn English
The Lynn English defensive end has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 13 tackles, seven for a loss and two sacks so far this fall.
