Vote: Who is the best senior quarterback heading into Massachusetts high school football 2025?

Massachusetts high school football may be focusing on their upcoming spring practice schedule, but regardless the Bay State has produced some great talent out of the Northeast of the United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top junior passers in the pocket from Massachusetts, shall we?
The state has continued to develop some of the top high school quarterbacks in recent years, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Massachusetts. High school football is transforming into a pass-first system all across the country, so it is now surprise The Bay State is following the trend.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning junior Massachusetts quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Here are the nominations:
Osiris Lopez, Leominster
One of the top quarterbacks in high school football let alone Massachusetts showed out last year and displayed why he will be one of the top QBs when 2025 rolls around. Lopez in 2024 completed 98-of-174 passes for 1749 yards, 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He recently commited to play at Coastal Carolina.
Jonny Donovan, Scituate
Donovan got his first trial at running the Scituate offense last year and he didn't disappoint. Leading his team to winning the 2024 D4 MIAA state championship, the 6'3 180-pound junior quarterback threw for 2,156 yards and set a school record with 31 passing touchdowns all while having a 13-0 record.
Will Wood, Xaverian Brothers
Will Wood filled quite possibly the biggest shoes in the state because of Xaverian's reputation in high school football. He led the Hawks to the state championship while completing passes for over 2,000 yards, he had 26 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Jake Attaway, Philips Exeter Academy/Hudson
Jake Attaway was Hudsons quarterback last season, but plans on doing a post-grad year at Philips Exeter this upcoming season. Attaway's exact stats aren't available, but all you need to know is he has thrown for over 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns in the course of his high school career.
Jesse Gagliardi, Natick
Gagliardi in his junior year showed very good potential leading the Natick Redhawks to a 9-2 record. Class of 2026 quarterback used his athleticism to his advantage. In 11 games he was 53-84 on passing attempts securing 865 yards and 5 touchdowns. Gagliardi made just as much an impact rushing, totaling 97 carries for 819 rush yards and 2 touchdowns.
Tommy Vallett, Mansfield
Vallett of Mansfield was one of the best QBs in the Hockomock, a very competitive league. In his junior season with the Hornets he compiled 1,661 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. He has a very impressive arm for such a young player and plays well under pressure.
Kise Flannery, Catholic Memorial
Flannery is commited to play at Harvard next year and rightfully so. Flannery is a state champion quarterback who thre for 1,698 yards last season and 22 touchdowns. He added 346 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns while leading his team to a 12-1 record. He was 96-of-144 on passing attempts as well.
Owen Mordas, Bishop Feehan
In his junior year at Feehan he lead his team to a 9-2 record with an outstanding 100-of-173 completions. He was a CCL All-Star and had 1,853 total passing yards along with 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
Zachary Gebhard, King Philip
Playing for one of the most athletically decorated high schools in the state, Gebhard steps into his role quite nicely. Last season he connected on multiple 50 yard touchdown passes. He is a great quarterback with amazing accuracy and stands at 6'3 185 pounds.
Charlie Vyadro, Groton
Charlie single handedly put himself in history books this past season. He led the state in passing touchdowns with 25, and accumulated over 2,900 passing yards while doing so. Vyardo remain uncommited as of May 19, but any school that gets him will be thankful they did.
Michael Wildfire, Cohasset
In his junior season at Cohasset Wildfire thre for 1,606 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also established himself as a dual threat quarterback leading the team in rushing touchdowns with 9 and added on 350 rushing yards.
Brendan Peno, Nauset
Peno unfortunately had his season cut short, and missed the last three games of Nauset's season. Through 7 games however he still managed to throw for 1,557 yards on 97-of-161 passing attempts. He threw for 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and in his career has thrown for over 4,500 yards.
Dylan Keenan, Taunton
Keenan is a multi-sport athlete, but plays amazing no matter the sport. As quarterback this past year he threw for 2,962 yards and 28 touchdowns, piling on two rushing touchdowns as well. The now senior quarterback will thrive in a great system at Taunton.
