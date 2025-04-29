Vote: Who should be the Northeast high school baseball player of the week (4/28/2025)
Another week of the high school softball season is complete, and there were some exciting matchups last week in the northeast. Our nominees for this week delivered some exciting performances for their respective teams.
This week's slate of games should be even more exciting as the teams are gearing up for the playoffs. It will be fascinating to watch which players step up as they look to lead their teams to victory. Like always, we ask you, the fans, to vote on who you think is the High School on SI Northeast high school baseball player of the week.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on May 4th at 11:59 p.m.
Brady Scomis, Chelmsford
Scomis is being represented for his great showing on the mound against Dracut. Throwing a no hitter in 7 innings with 10 strikeouts to make his team 7-0 at the time.
Mikey Grace, Campbell
This past week Mikey smacked a grand slam and had 5 total RBI's to open Campbell's season.
Alex Trudel, Souhegan
Trudel was a dual threat this past week on the mound and at the plate. In six innings he allowed 1 hit and had 7 strikeouts, throwing 55 strikes out of 91 pitches. He also hit a single and scored a run.
Miles Desrosiers, Lady of Mercy Academy
At the plate Desrosiers went 2-of-3 and had 2 RBI's. Those two hits were a single and a timely go ahead 2-run home run.
Oliver Lefkowitz, Taft
Lefkowitz was 6-13 at the plate this past week with 2 walks and 4 RBI's over 4 games which included a double hit very hard.
Brayden Mercier, St. Johns
Mercier won MVP of the Montalbano Classic tournament after beating Westborough 5-1. He went 2-3 with a double and triple as well as 1 RBI.
Ethan Palmer, Attleboro
In two games Ethan Plamer was 5 of 7 at the plate. These five hits allowed him to drive in 4 total runs as well as scoring 4 himself.
Luke Joyce, Braintree
In one game Luke Joyce went the full 7 innings with 9 strikeouts and just 1 walk and 2 earned runs. In another game this week he was 2-3 at the plate with a 3 run home run.
Lucas Ametrano, Guilford
This past week Ametrano showed off his impressive hitting, with a combined 5 hits on 9 appearances at the plate. Two of those hits were home runs.
Matt Chirumbolo, Salisbury
Chirumbolo threw a complete game en route to allowing just one earned run. The Maine Baseball commit struck out 9 batters and allowed just 2 walks.
