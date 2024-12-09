Vote: Who was Massachusetts' top football performer of the 2024 MIAA state championships?
It’s playoff time in the Bay State for football and we’ve got your top performers from the gridiron coming at you.
From offense to defense to special teams, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the state championship round. We ask you, who was the best performer from this past week's state finals at Gillette Stadium?
Voting will end on December 15th, 11:59 p.m.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominations:
Camden LaChapelle, RB, Uxbridge
If you haven't heard of LaChapelle's name when it comes to New England high school football, you better ask somebody. The running back was superb in Uxbridge's win over Mashpee for the Division 7 title, rushing for a game-high 205 yards on 19 carries while adding a couple touchdowns.
Rogan Devlin, QB, Uxbridge
It wasn't just all LaChapelle by himself in the victory over Mashpee, as Devlin played a major role at the quarterback position for Uxbridge. The quarterback added 226 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns.
Mekhi Dodd, RB, Catholic Memorial
The Boston College signee led the way for Catholic Memorial in its victory over King Philip Regional for the Division II Super Bowl championship. Dodd finished with 129 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Lasean Sharp, RB, Catholic Memorial
We'd be remiss if we didn't list Sharp right below Dodd because of his production out of the backfield. The fellow senior back was stellar in the victory, averaging 16.4 yards a carry, totaling 148 on just nine touches and two scores.
Jake Attaway, QB, Hudson
In a 21-14 win over Fairhaven, Attaway was once again the team's workhorse when it came to notching the program's first title since 1991. Attaway collected 159 total yards and a touchdown in leading the Hawks to the Division VI Super Bowl win.
Vincent Busa, RB, Xaverian Brothers
Busa didn't see much practice field time before the Division I Super Bowl against Needham and by the way he was running, he didn't need it. The running back rushed for 140 yards on 23 carries and scoring a touchdown in a 14-7 championship game win.
Jonny Donovan, QB, Scituate
Needing a big performance to get Scituate past Duxbury, the quarterback found a way to break through and all through the first half. Donovan tossed four first-half touchdowns in a 29-13 win over Duxbury for the Division IV Super Bowl.
Dominick Renzoni, RB, West Boylston
The Division VIII Super Bowl championship game was one of the most competitive that took place over in Foxborough and Renzoni stepped up to the occasion. Renzoni rushed for 97 yards on 16 carries and scored multiple times in a 22-16 victory over Randolph.
Ryan Bannon, RB, North Attlesboro
Bannon was terrific in North Attlesboro's 35-0 dominanting victory over Mansfield, rushing for a game-high 85 yards on 20 touches and found the endzone three times.
Sidney Tildsley, QB, Shawsheen Tech
Scoring the game's first touchdown was so nice, Tildsley notched the Division V Super Bowl championship's only other score. The quarterback tallied multiple touchdowns in Shawsheen Tech's 14-0 victory over Foxborough last week.
