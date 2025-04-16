Vote: Who was the best senior in Massachusetts high school basketball of the 2024-2025 season?
The Massachusetts high school basketball season has officially wrapped up after another great season of basketball. The Bay State continues to produce some top end talent at the next level each year, and the 2024-2025 seson was filled with it.
The Franklin Panthers took on the Newton North Tigers in the championship game, ending in a 55-52 final score, claiming their first ever Division I state championship victory. That game and all the others were loaded with great players, and now it is time to recognize some of those guys whose high school careers have officially come to an end.
Lets take a look at some of the best seniors in Massachusetts high school basketball this past season, shall we?
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are this week's nominations. Voting will close on May 1 at 11:59 p.m.
Caden Sullivan, Franklin
Sullivan was the primary ball handler on the best team in Massachusetts. He averaged 22.7 ppg this season, stepping into a great role and leading his team to the one seed with a 22-1 record in the regular season and capturing the state title. He showed great composure in late game situations proving his maturity on the court.
Tzar Powell-Aparicio, Lowell
Jumping from 17 points per game his junior year to 24 now, Powell-Aparicio is one of the most explosive players in the MIAA. He led his Lowell squad to a 19-3 regular season record as their go-to option on offense. Unfortunately his team fell in the elite eight to a great Central Catholic team.
Teagan Swint, Newton North
The 6-foot-4 wing who can score at will is yet another incredible talent produced by Newton North. Averaging about 20 points per game with one of the toughest schedules in the league, Swint led the Tigers to a 21-1 regular season record and runner-ups to the state title.
Sam Concemi, Andover
The 6-foot-8 big man fulfilled Andover's center position this season, a spot they always thrive in. Last year he averaged just 9.0 points and 9.0 rebounds a game, but this year we saw major growth in all aspects of his game, and he became a double-double machine. The Warriors finished with a 15-7 record led behind Concemi.
Deshaun Faulk Jr., Bridgewater Raynham
Faulk was an incredible player for the Trojans during his four-year stint. His career was highlighted by high put back dunks and nifty moves on the perimeter, which a guy his size (6'4) shouldn't be able to do.
Niko Catalano, North Andover
Catalano was arguably the biggest threat on the offensive glass in all of the MIAA. Catalano erupted for over 20 points very often, and was an incredibly physical big man while being a three-year starter for the Knights.
Raheim Orleans, Attleboro
Orleans was the center for the No. 2 seeded Attleboro squad this past season. The 6-foot-7 hybrid big man was dominant on the glass and recorded over 100 rebounds just halfway through the season. He had multiple games of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds.
Jabari Sifrin, Springfield Central
Sifrin was the leader of one of the best teams in the state this past tournament. Leading his team all the way to the semifinals. Sifrin averaged 13 points per game before falling to the runner up Newton North Tigers.
Jake Brilliant, Marshfield
Brilliant was a part of the team that handed Franklin their lone loss of the season. He is the primary ball handler for the Rams and scores in double figures almost every game and is a very good shooter from beyond the arc.
Alex Casey, Winchester
Casey was the starting guard for Winchester who claimed the nine seed in the tournament. He was a great ball handler and liked to get to the rim. The talented guard was a very efficient scorer from all over the court.
