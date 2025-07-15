Way too early top 10 Massachusetts high school football rankings
While it is only mid-summer here in Massachusetts, that won't stop us from thinking about the upcoming high school football season. Last year we saw the rise of players establishing their dominance, teams upsetting their opponents, crazy ends to games, and much more. It is safe to say that the Bay State has been on the rise as of late when it comes to high school football.
Some powerhouse programs reload their talent year after year, like the back-to-back champion Xaverian Brothers, who have won the Division I state championship the past two years. This won't mean that other teams will not give them a run for their money, which is why these rankings will be super fun.
These early rankings act as predictions based on what we know about these teams. It will consider returning talent, coaching staff, what we know about the team's schedule, and much more. They are merely for fun, and by no means act as official rankings. With that being said, let's get into the way too early 2025 rankings for the top ten high school football teams in Massachusetts.
10. Springfield Central
Central is a great program coached by a highly recognized Bill Watson, as one of the best coaches in the state. They had a 12-1 record last year and produced loads of college talent. They will be led by Jareth Staine who threw for over 2200 yards last year as a sophomore.
9. Leominster
Leominster hadn't won a playoff game since 2014, but this changed last fall when they defeated Westford. They eventually matched up against Xaverian, where they were defeated, but still did something that hadn't been done in over 10 years. Oh, and they also have 3-star quarterback Osiris Lopez, arguably the best QB in the state.
8. St. Johns (Shrewsbury)
St John thrives in every sport, football included. This fall they will have a new face on the sidelines as their Head Coach, Gary Senecal. A bold prediction for a team that went 2-8 last year, but a new coach signals for a new era.
7. Central Catholic
The Raiders of Lawrence finished with an 8-4 record last year, and rank so highly because of the strength of their schedule. They have produced many division one college players and are tremendous at using their underclassmen on the field.
6. Needham
Needham was undefeated up until the division one championship game, in which they were runners-up. Year after year, they put together a promising team that competes with the best. Seven-year head coach Doug Kopcso runs their team and was awarded the New England Patriots coach of the year.
5. Methuen
Methuen was 10-3 last year and 8-2 in division play. Producing some of the best athletes on the field, Methuen remains consistent in their football program. Placing them at five is perfect because you always know what kind of team you will get.
4. Andover
Quite possibly the biggest prediction that could make this list look bad. Andover was only 5-7 last year but somehow always looks good. They have a incoming sophomore quarterback who has already caught the attention of division one college programs and a new defensive back coach.
3. Boston College High School
BC high is one of the best schools in the state, and always a powerhouse in football. Just last year, they had seven players commit to play college football, and that was all under new head coach Paul Zukauskas. Last year, they were 8-3, and much of the same is expected this upcoming season.
2. St. Johns Prep
St. Johns takes the number two spot in the rankings and are highlighted by quarterbacks Christopher Vargas and John Budrow and an elite wide receiver core. Creating high quality offensive and defensive players year in and year out, Prep will remain at the top for years to come.
1. Xaverian Brothers
It is hard to argue against the team that has won back-to-back state championships against some elite opponents. Class of 2027 quarterback Will Wood is one of the best in the country and is the conductor of the Xaverian offense. Although they had a 9-4 record last year, they take the number one spot in the way-too-early rankings.