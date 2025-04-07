Winningest wrestler in Massachusetts makes college announcement
Sid Tildsley broke many records during his time at Shawsheen Tech High School. While he played for both the wrestling and football team, he set records and won championships in any sport in which he competed.
In the Final 2024-25 High School on SI National High School Wrestling Rankings, Tildsley was ranked 22nd in the nation at his 138 pound weight class. Tildsley was also awarded the 2024 Division five MIAA player of the year in football when he led the Rams to the super bowl at Gillette Stadium where they were victorious.
Tildsley has also been named 2x Boston Globe 2x Boston Herald All Scholastic, and 2x conference MVP for football. In wrestling he is a 3x New England champ and 3x All American.
He has spent the past 3 out of 4 years competing in the 138-pound weight-class, spending only his freshman year in the 132-pound class.
During this time, Sid won the state title every single year. Yes, you read that right. Sid Tildsley has captured the Massachusetts state championship 100% of his high school career. Tildsley puts himself in elite company and, over the past four years, has been borderline unstoppable. Over his career, he has achieved some great things. His combined record throughout his freshman and sophomore years totaled 131 wins and 2 losses. He is a 4-time sectional champion, a 4-time state champion, a 4-time all-state champion, and a 3x New England Champion and owner of countless Massachusetts state records.
Recently Tildsley announced his commitment to Harvard where he will continue his wrestling career.
Next year, Tildsley will move into one of the most prestigious campuses in the whole world, as he has been rewarded for his hard work on the mat.
