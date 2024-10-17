High School

Meet Iowa’s best high school defensive backs in 2024

These athletes are standouts at the toughest position on the field

Valley's Jayden McGregory (7) has been making big plays on both sides of the ball in 2024 and remains on the state's premier defensive backs.
Valley's Jayden McGregory (7) has been making big plays on both sides of the ball in 2024 and remains on the state's premier defensive backs. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

From turning the tide with interceptions to field-rocking hits, defensive backs can cause big momentum shifts during a football game.

Here are some of the top defensive backs around Iowa in 2024:

Jayden McGregory, West Des Moines Valley, Junior

The Tigers have given McGregory a chance to shine on offense, and he has rewarded them with big plays. On defense, he continues to do the same, picking off two passes with one returned for six.

Emmanuel Gaye, Southeast Polk, Senior

Matched up weekly with some of the best receivers in the state, Gaye continues to hold his own, limiting the opposition.

Dominic Salibi, Iowa City High, Senior

Salibi is the kind of kid you just have to get involved, and that is what the Little Hawks are doing. He still brings it on defense each week when called upon too.

Lucas Nunnikhoven, North Mahaska, Senior

He’s the leader on offense as the starting QB but Nunnikhoven also has 25 tackles and two sacks on defense.

Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr, Junior

The Raiders make it tough on teams with Ruggles being a big part, picking off four passes with two returned. He is also over 1,000 yards of total offense on the year.

Jordan Dusenberry, Wilton, Senior

A top receiver for his squad, Dusenberry has impacted the game on defense with three interceptions.

Carson Baak, Emmetsburg, Senior

The E-Hawks appear back to their old winning ways, and Baak is one of the reasons why. He has 4.5 tackles for loss and a pair of picks.

Mason Hoy, Springville, Junior

Hoy leads the Orioles in rushing and ranks among the leaders in tackles while also recording four interceptions with two pick-6s.

Drew Greve, Iowa City Regina, Junior

Part of a deep receiver group for the Regals, Greve has three interceptions with one returned for a score. He also makes most of his tackles 1-on-1 from the secondary.

Regina's Drew Greve.
Regina’s Drew Greve (13) is a play-maker on both sides of the football. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Condon, Manson Northwest Webster, Senior

A multi-event state track qualifier, Condon is posting over 10 yards per touch on offense while making 32 tackles with five interceptions on defense.

Tate Olsen, Des Moines Christian, Sophomore

Just a sophomore, Olsen has been big for the Lions, picking off three passes with one he returned for a score.

Ryan Treptow, Jesup, Senior

Treptow leads the J-Hawk offense with over 1,000 yards and 15 TDs but is also a key piece of the defense this year.

Tate Slagle, Algona, Senior

A future University of Iowa baseball player, Slagle will be counted on for even more now after the injury to Alex Manske. He is one of the top receivers for the Bulldogs and a difference-maker on defense.

Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior

Over 20 tackles and two picks for Koedam this fall already, as he leaves his mark on the SB-L program.

Christopher Meyer, Independence, Junior

Meyer does a little bit of everything on the field including running, catching, tackling and picking off passes, as he has five of those so far.

Aaron Olsen, Audubon, Senior

One of the fastest eight-player athletes in the state, Olsen is not someone you want to pick on with your aerial attack.

Brody Pryor, Woodbine, Junior

The Pryor name from Woodbine brings with his plenty of tradition, and Brody is the latest. He has over 1,000 yards passing, almost 400 yards rushing and three interceptions.

Cael Benesh, North Linn, Senior

The Lynx rely on Benesh and he continues to deliver, scoring twice off his three interceptions while also recovering a fumble.

Kessler Whaley, Danville, Senior

The state’s leader in interceptions, Whaley has picked off eight passes, returning one for a score.

Eli Dee, Baxter, Junior

Dee, who was moved to QB on the offensive side this fall, has been a pest on defense with six interceptions including a pick-6.

Austin Schmidt, West Bend-Mallard, Senior

One of the top running QBs in the state, Schmidt has intercepted six passes and returned two for scores, racking up over 200 yards in returns.

Kasey Hough, GTRA, Senior

Hough never comes off the field, playing offense, defense and special teams. He has shined bright from his safety spot with six interceptions.

Owen Garside, Boyer Valley, Senior

With seven interceptions to his credit, Garside has made it nearly impossible to throw against him this fall.

Keaton Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, Senior

A staple for the Hawks, Harpenau has five interceptions with two returned for scores.

Jakob Koopman, St. Edmond, Junior

Having returned from an injury early in his career, Koopman is making an impact for the playoff-bound Gaels with five picks.

Christopher Lee, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Sophomore

Lee is still very green in terms of his age, but the 10th-grader continues to showcase his talents with four interceptions.

