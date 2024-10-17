Meet Iowa’s best high school defensive backs in 2024
From turning the tide with interceptions to field-rocking hits, defensive backs can cause big momentum shifts during a football game.
Here are some of the top defensive backs around Iowa in 2024:
Jayden McGregory, West Des Moines Valley, Junior
The Tigers have given McGregory a chance to shine on offense, and he has rewarded them with big plays. On defense, he continues to do the same, picking off two passes with one returned for six.
Emmanuel Gaye, Southeast Polk, Senior
Matched up weekly with some of the best receivers in the state, Gaye continues to hold his own, limiting the opposition.
Dominic Salibi, Iowa City High, Senior
Salibi is the kind of kid you just have to get involved, and that is what the Little Hawks are doing. He still brings it on defense each week when called upon too.
Lucas Nunnikhoven, North Mahaska, Senior
He’s the leader on offense as the starting QB but Nunnikhoven also has 25 tackles and two sacks on defense.
Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr, Junior
The Raiders make it tough on teams with Ruggles being a big part, picking off four passes with two returned. He is also over 1,000 yards of total offense on the year.
Jordan Dusenberry, Wilton, Senior
A top receiver for his squad, Dusenberry has impacted the game on defense with three interceptions.
Carson Baak, Emmetsburg, Senior
The E-Hawks appear back to their old winning ways, and Baak is one of the reasons why. He has 4.5 tackles for loss and a pair of picks.
Mason Hoy, Springville, Junior
Hoy leads the Orioles in rushing and ranks among the leaders in tackles while also recording four interceptions with two pick-6s.
Drew Greve, Iowa City Regina, Junior
Part of a deep receiver group for the Regals, Greve has three interceptions with one returned for a score. He also makes most of his tackles 1-on-1 from the secondary.
Matt Condon, Manson Northwest Webster, Senior
A multi-event state track qualifier, Condon is posting over 10 yards per touch on offense while making 32 tackles with five interceptions on defense.
Tate Olsen, Des Moines Christian, Sophomore
Just a sophomore, Olsen has been big for the Lions, picking off three passes with one he returned for a score.
Ryan Treptow, Jesup, Senior
Treptow leads the J-Hawk offense with over 1,000 yards and 15 TDs but is also a key piece of the defense this year.
Tate Slagle, Algona, Senior
A future University of Iowa baseball player, Slagle will be counted on for even more now after the injury to Alex Manske. He is one of the top receivers for the Bulldogs and a difference-maker on defense.
Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Senior
Over 20 tackles and two picks for Koedam this fall already, as he leaves his mark on the SB-L program.
Christopher Meyer, Independence, Junior
Meyer does a little bit of everything on the field including running, catching, tackling and picking off passes, as he has five of those so far.
Aaron Olsen, Audubon, Senior
One of the fastest eight-player athletes in the state, Olsen is not someone you want to pick on with your aerial attack.
Brody Pryor, Woodbine, Junior
The Pryor name from Woodbine brings with his plenty of tradition, and Brody is the latest. He has over 1,000 yards passing, almost 400 yards rushing and three interceptions.
Cael Benesh, North Linn, Senior
The Lynx rely on Benesh and he continues to deliver, scoring twice off his three interceptions while also recovering a fumble.
Kessler Whaley, Danville, Senior
The state’s leader in interceptions, Whaley has picked off eight passes, returning one for a score.
Eli Dee, Baxter, Junior
Dee, who was moved to QB on the offensive side this fall, has been a pest on defense with six interceptions including a pick-6.
Austin Schmidt, West Bend-Mallard, Senior
One of the top running QBs in the state, Schmidt has intercepted six passes and returned two for scores, racking up over 200 yards in returns.
Kasey Hough, GTRA, Senior
Hough never comes off the field, playing offense, defense and special teams. He has shined bright from his safety spot with six interceptions.
Owen Garside, Boyer Valley, Senior
With seven interceptions to his credit, Garside has made it nearly impossible to throw against him this fall.
Keaton Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s, Senior
A staple for the Hawks, Harpenau has five interceptions with two returned for scores.
Jakob Koopman, St. Edmond, Junior
Having returned from an injury early in his career, Koopman is making an impact for the playoff-bound Gaels with five picks.
Christopher Lee, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Sophomore
Lee is still very green in terms of his age, but the 10th-grader continues to showcase his talents with four interceptions.