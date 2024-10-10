Meet Iowa's best high school wide receivers so far in 2024
Being able to stretch the field vertically can push a good team to the next level and make them great.
Players like Zay Robinson of West Des Moines Valley, Rayce Heitman of Williamsburg and Brady Kurt from Independence all have that ability.
Here are some of the top wide receivers around Iowa this fall:
Zay Robinson, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
The future Iowa State Cyclone has bounced back from an injury that kept him off the field last year. Robinson is a big-play threat at all times as evidenced by his double-digit receiving TDs and scores on special teams.
Rayce Heitman, Williamsburg, Senior
Part of an incredible offense for the Raiders, Heitman is averaging almost 20 yards per catch and ranks among the state leaders in yards and touchdowns scored.
Brady Kurt, Independence, Sophomore
Youth is definitely on the side of Kurt, as he continues to grow into a star. His numbers have him among the top in receptions and yardage.
LJ Nyenow Jr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Junior
A beneficiary of strong play at quarterback, Nyenow is a true No. 1 target for Vanda Benda. He had over 500 yards as a sophomore and has already surpassed that number.
Sam Zelenovich, Southeast Polk, Senior
Another standout committed to Iowa State, Zelenovich checks all the boxes. He has secured over 50 receptions and 600 yards on the year for the Rams.
Mason Woods, Iowa City West, Senior
It should come as no surprise that the son of Iowa coach LeVar Woods is a future Hawkeye and talented athlete. He is averaging almost 20 yards per catch for the Trojans.
Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG, Sophomore
Yes, another DeJean is dominating at OABCIG. Jaxx, the younger brother of current Philadelphia Eagle Cooper DeJean and South Dakota athlete Beckett DeJean, is actually bigger than both, checking in at 6-foot-5 and 213 pounds as a 10th-grader.
Landen Soma, Saydel, Junior
Soma is as reliable of a target as you will find, hauling in over 40 receptions and recording over 500 yards after getting his feet wet as a sophomore.
Tiernan Vokes, Grundy Center, Senior
When you think of the Spartans, you think of big-play players. Vokes is that, finding the end zone multiple times while being the leading receiver.
Caleb Moore, Van Meter, Senior
The names change each year for the Bulldogs, but they are replaced by another excellent group. Moore is one of those, posting over 20 yards per catch.
Louden Grimsley, Sioux City East, Senior
After moving up to the Class 5A ranks, Grimsley has not skipped a beat. He continues to post strong numbers across the board for the Black Raiders.
Braxton Parks, Council Bluffs Jefferson, Freshman
Getting on the field as a ninth-grader is almost unheard of in the bigger classes, but Parks has done just that; and done so with flying colors, hauling in over 30 passes.
Keegan Groat, Humboldt, Senior
The senior has become a top target for Coen Matson, averaging almost 30 yards per catch.
Evan Irlmeier, Ankeny, Senior
Irlmeier has progressed each season, including a 53-reception, 722-yard showing as a junior.
Landon Blum, Woodbine, Sophomore
Even though he is just a sophomore, and even though he plays in eight-player, Blum is a star in the making. Averaging over 20 yards per catch this year, he broke out as a ninth-grader with 839 yards and 17 TD receptions.
Braeden Bosma, Unity Christian, Senior
One of the top athletes in the state, Bosma had 40 catches for almost 800 yards last year and is right on pace to match those numbers this fall.
Riley Vanderlinden, Bondurant-Farrar, Freshman
The Bluejays needed someone to step into the main role at WR and Vanderlinden has done just that, averaging over 15 yards per catch.
Grant Galles, St. Edmond, Junior
Galles took advantage of his opportunity a season ago, catching 46 passes for 867 yards and 13 TDs. He has drawn more attention this year but remains the No. 1 receiver for the Gaels.
Eli Robbins, Norwalk, Junior
Averaging over 17 yards per catch this year, Robbins had nearly 1,000 yards of total offense a season ago with 11 touchdowns.
Thomas Meyer, Clear Lake Senior
The future University of Iowa Hawkeye could be a defensive lineman at the next level or a huge target at tight end. He has all the athleticism to dominate at the next level.
Jeffrey Roberts, Ames, Junior
The Little Cyclones have turned out some solid WRs over the past few years, and Roberts appears to be the next one, averaging almost 25 yards per catch.