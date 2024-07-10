2024 Michigan high school football schedules, playoff dates
Michigan high school football games begin in 50 days, and its time to start looking ahead to the big games and key dates in the 2024 season.
The first games of the season begin on August 29, and the MHSAA championship games will be played on November 29 and 30.
2024 Michigan high school football schedules for all teams in every MHSAA classification are available on SBLive Michigan, where you can also find live Michigan high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Michigan high school football schedule
Here is a look at the full MHSAA high school football season schedule:
August 12: First practice date
August 29: First contest date
November 1 or 2 & 8 or 9: Districts
November 15 or 16: Regionals
November 23: Semifinals
November 29 & 30: Finals
The 2024 11-man football championship games will be played at Ford Field in Detroit.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those who finished at the top of Division in 2023 Michigan high school football.
Here were the championship teams in Michigan from the 2023 season to get you rolling:
Division 1: Southfield A&T
Division 2: Muskegon
Division 3: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Division 4: Harper Woods
Division 5: Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Division 6: Kingsley
Division 7: Jackson Lumen Christi
Division 8: Ubly
The 2024 MHSAA schedule has some great games to watch throughout the season.
Cass Tech and Detroit Martin Luther King will play for the 73rd time in their history in 2024 on September 20. King leads with a head-to-head record of 38-34, but Cass Tech defeated King twice last season.
Defending Division 1 champion Southfield A&T will have a rematch of the Division 1 semifinal win over West Bloomfield on September 20 as well.
Division 3 champion Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central will face OK-Gold conference foe Zeeland West , who they defeated in the MHSAA semifinal last season, on October 4.
The Catholic League has many great rivalries, and Detroit Catholic Central and De La Salle will play on September 27 this season.
Macomb Dakota and Chippewa Valley is also a rivalry to keep an eye on in the Macomb Area Conference - Red. The two will play on September 27.
Follow SBLive Michigan throughout the season for Michigan high school football coverage.
- Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X