2024 Michigan high school football schedules released
It is time to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's can't-miss matchups as 2024 Michigan high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming MHSAA season.
The season will begin with some games kicking off on August 29, and it will conclude with the 2024 MHSAA state championships taking place November 29-30.
2024 Michigan high school football schedules for all teams in every division are available on SBLive Michigan, where you can also find live Michigan high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 MHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 MHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 12: First week of practice
- August 29: First contests begin
- November 1-9: Districts
- November 15-16: Regionals
- November 23: Semifinals
- November 29-30: MHSAA state finals*
* The 2024 MHSAA high school football state championships will be played at Ford Field in Detroit.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those featured in the final SBLive Michigan Power 25 for the 2023 season.
Here's the top 5 teams in Michigan from last season to get you rolling:
1. Belleville Tigers
2. Rockford Rams
3. Mason Bulldogs
4. Davison Cardinals
5. West Bloomfield Lakers
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports