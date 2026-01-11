New Jersey Powers Heading South as Delbarton and Gloucester Catholic Are Bound for National Baseball Showdown
Two of New Jersey’s premier baseball programs will compete in the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C. next spring.
Delbarton and Gloucester Catholic Set to Compete in NHSI
Delbarton finished the 2025 season with a 24-5 record and advanced to the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public A semifinal round before falling in the semifinal to Don Bosco Prep.
Gloucester Catholic, meanwhile, won the NJSIAA Non-Public B State Championship, capturing its third consecutive state title with a 7-4 victory over Pope John XXIII Regional High School. The Rams finished the season 24–3 and extended their school’s storied baseball success with the 22nd state championship in program history
Returning Champions and Top Contenders
Returning champion Venice High School (Venice, Fla.) leads the field, having allowed just four runs in the Indians' unbeaten 2025 NHSI run and improving its tournament record to 7-1. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.), runners-up to Venice last year and fifth-time participants, also return after finishing second in Florida’s state championship in 2025.
Other returning programs include three California schools: Orange Lutheran High School (Orange, Calif.), a three-time NHSI champion with a 20-3 all-time record; Harvard-Westlake School (Los Angeles, Calif.), making its fifth appearance with three runner-up finishes; and Aquinas High School (San Bernardino, Calif.), which went 25-3 last season with an unbeaten league record. Casteel High School (Queen Creek, Ariz.) and Regis Jesuit High School (Aurora, Colo.) also return after strong performances in their respective state tournaments.
Debut Programs Join the Field
Several schools will make their NHSI debuts in 2026. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and Trinity High School (Louisville, Ky.) come off state championships, while Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.), Edmond Memorial High School (Edmond, Okla.), Tampa Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.), and Wakefield High School (Raleigh, N.C.) will compete in Cary for the first time.
National Representation
Nine states are represented in total. California leads with four teams, Florida follows with three, and New Jersey and Tennessee each have two representatives.
A Launchpad for Elite Talent
The NHSI remains a proving ground for elite high school talent. Since its inception in 2012, many participants have gone on to professional careers, including 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, two-time All-Star Austin Riley, Boston Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony, and Seth Hernandez, who pitched at the 2025 NHSI before being selected sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Tournament Format and Venue
The single-elimination tournament guarantees each team at least four games, with the official bracket and full schedule to be announced at a later date. The USA Baseball National Training Complex, in partnership with the Town of Cary, has hosted the NHSI since its launch and continues to provide a stage for top high school talent nationwide.
The complete list of 2026 NHSI participants
High School (City, State)
- Aquinas High School (San Bernardino, Calif.)
- Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
- Casteel High School (Queen Creek, Ariz.)
- Delbarton High School (Morristown, N.J.)
- Edmond Memorial High School (Edmond, Okla.)
- Gloucester Catholic High School (Gloucester City, N.J.)
- Harvard-Westlake School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
- Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.)
- Orange Lutheran High School (Orange, Calif.)
- Regis Jesuit High School (Aurora, Colo.)
- St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.)
- Tampa Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.)
- Trinity High School (Louisville, Ky.)
- Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
- Venice High School (Venice, Fla.)
- Wakefield High School (Raleigh, N.C.)