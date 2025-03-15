2025 Michigan high school boys basketball state championships: Predicting the winners
The MHSAA boys basketball state finals conclude Saturday, March 15, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Eight teams in four divisions will battle it out for a place in history. High School on SI is predicting the winner of each state title game.
Predicting the winner of MHSAA boys basketball state finals
Division 1
East Lansing (27-1) vs Wayne Memorial (25-3)
East Lansing’s one loss came against Muskegon (69-65) on Dec. 21. The Trojans were one of the best teams in the state all season and knocked off St. Mary’s Prep in the semis Friday to advance. Wayne Memorial has won each of its last two games by at least 17 points. Before this season, the Zebras had never been further than the semis (1997).
Wayne Memorial guard Carlos Medlock Jr. could carry his team to a win, but East Lansing seems to have the stronger team overall and should be able to get it done.
Prediction: East Lansing 62, Wayne Memorial 57
Division 2
Romulus Summit Academy (24-3) vs Warren Lincoln (22-4)
Romulus Summit Academy has scored at least 50 points in each of its state tournament games. Warren Lincoln reached the finals with a 43-39 win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central and hasn't lost a game since Jan. 11.
Prediction: Warren Lincoln 58, Romulus Summit Academy 56
Division 3
Riverview Gabriel Richard (24-2) vs Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac (21-1)
Riverview Gabriel Richard has won each state tournament game by at least 21 points. The Pioneers have only lost to teams in a higher division this season (Grand Blanc - D1, Flint Powers, D2). The same goes for Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac, as it only lost to Hamtramck (D1) on Feb. 14.
Prediction: Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac 68, Riverview Gabriel Richard 61
Division 4
Fowler (25-3) vs Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian (26-2)
Fowler has been dominating teams in the state tournament, winning each of its last four games by at least 16 points, including a 65-27 win over Bellaire in the quarterfinals. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian has displayed similar dominance, winning each state tournament by double digits.
Prediction: Fowler 53, Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian 50