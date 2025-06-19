5 Must-Watch Michigan High School Quarterbacks for the 2025 Football Season
With spring sports in Michigan over, eyes are quickly turning to the official start of high school football practice, which is Aug. 11.
While it’s still only summer and there is plenty of time for others to emerge (prove us wrong for those not on this list), here are a list of five quarterbacks to watch in Michigan going into the season. They are listed in alphabetical order.
Tommy Carr (Sr.), Saline
The younger brother of Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, Tommy Carr has committed to Miami (Ohio). The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Carr is dual-threat quarterback who threw for 2,535 yards, 26 touchdowns and only three interceptions last year. He also ran for 300 yards and six touchdowns.
Kayd Coffman (Sr.), East Kentwood
In his first full year as a varsity starter in 2024, the Michigan State-bound Coffman threw for almost 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns to just two interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Coffman should be more comfortable in his second year as the starter, which should lead to even better numbers.
Darryl Flemister (Jr.), Detroit Martin Luther King
Projects as more of an athlete in college than a quarterback, but he figures to be one of the best two-way signal callers in the state this fall. Had 24 passing touchdowns and 2,300 all-purpose yards last year for perennial state power Martin Luther King. The 6-foot, 160-pounder has scholarship offers from several notable college programs, including Auburn, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Missouri.
Jabin Gonzales (Jr.), Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Split time as the starter last year, collecting 10 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns for the Division 2 state champions (second-largest classification in Michigan). Projected to take on the starting role full-time, the stock should really rise for the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Gonzales who at the moment has offers from Marshall and several MAC schools.
Donald Tabron (Soph.), Detroit Cass Tech
What can Tabron do for an encore after leading Class Tech to a Division 1 state title last year as a freshman? The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Tabron completed 15 of 20 passes for three touchdowns in the state title game, and already has offers from Auburn, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Louisville and others.