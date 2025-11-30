Cass Tech vs. Detroit Catholic Central: Live score updates of Michigan high school football Division 1 championship
DETROIT — The No. 1 Cass Tech Technicians (13-0) play the No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (13-0) in the MHSAA Division 1 championship on Sunday at Ford Field.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Cass Tech won the Division 1 championship and its fourth title in school history last season, and the Technicians defeated the Shamrocks 17-14 in the semifinals. It is the fourth time Cass Tech and the Shamrocks have met in the state championship game. The Technicians have won all the previous meetings in 2016, 2012 and 2011.
The Shamrocks have not won a state title since 2009. It will be the 11th championship in school history if they win.
Players to Watch
Cass Tech
- CJ Sadler, Sr., ATH — 4-star committed to North Carolina
- Donald Tabron III, So., QB — 4-star uncommitted
- Marcus Jennings, Sr., DB — 3-star committed to Pitt
- Khalief Canty Jr., Sr., OL — 3-star committed to Mizzou
Detroit Catholic Central
- Samson Gash, Sr., WR — 4-star committed to Michigan State
- Gideon Gash, Jr., DB — 4-star uncommitted
- Benjamin Eziuka, Sr., OL — 3-star committed to Penn State
- Jack Janda, Sr., TE — 3-star committed to Wisconsin
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.
Cass Tech vs. Detroit Catholic Central: Live score updates of Michigan high school football Division 1 championship
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI