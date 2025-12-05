Vote: Who is the 2025 Michigan Division 8 High School Football Player of the Year?
As the 2025 season of Michigan high school football comes to an end, it's time for High School on SI to spotlight some of the top players in every classification in the state.
We're about to go through some of the top performers in Michigan Division 8 high school football. The following players are included in our Division 8 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. This vote is merely to engage fans and learn their opinions of who they believe the top players may be.
The poll will close on December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Caden Bucholtz, QB, Harbor Beach
In his final high school season, Bucholtz helped the Pirates win the Division 8 state championship. The senior play-caller was responsible for 228 total yards and three total touchdowns in the title game.
Zaheem Cannon, RB/LB, Parkway Christian
Cannon ran for 1,605 yards on the season and averaged 200.6 yards per game, both of which were best in Division 8. The junior also contributed 19 touchdowns, and on defense he added 45 tackles, nine TFLs, one sack and two fumble recoveries. Cannon also blocked a punt.
Aidan Anderson, QB/DB, Evart
Anderson wrapped up his career with a stellar season for the Wildcats. The senior threw put up 2,679 total yards and 22 total touchdowns. Anderson also recorded 17 tackles, and he fought through injuries throughout the season.
Owen Vance, RB/CB, Saginaw Nouvel
As a junior, Vance ran for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns, and the latter of which was best in Division 8. Vance also recorded 47 tackles and one interception.
Evan Bergdoll, QB, Allen Park Cabrini
The Monarchs won their first-ever regional title this season, and Bergdoll led the way. The junior play-caller threw for 2,414 yards and 37 touchdowns. Bergdoll also added 141 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. In the regional final, Bergdoll put up 279 passing yards and four total touchdowns.
Andrew Miller, QB/DB, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary
Miller was one of the best two-way players in Division 8. The senior put up nearly 1,834 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns. As a DB, Miller accounted for 44 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Willie Ray, WR, Evart
Ray was one of the best receivers in Division 8 this season, even as a freshman, as he led all players with 1,029 yards on just 46 receptions (22 yards per catch). He caught 11 touchdowns, and he also ran for six touchdowns with 32 carries for 277 yards. Defensively, Ray had 65 tackles, one TFL and one sack.
Lander Emerick, ATH, Allen Park Cabrini
In his senior campaign, Emerick led Division 8 with 62 receptions and 17 touchdowns to go along with 1,019 yards. Emerick also put up 42 tackles, seven TFLs, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Madix Gorleski, QB/LB, Vassar
Gorleski had one of the strongest seasons in all of Division 8. The junior play-caller posted 1,706 total yards (1,485 passing, 221 rushing) and 17 total touchdowns. Defensively, Gorleski had 39 tackles, two TFLs, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
John Carlson, MLB/RB, Saginaw Nouvel
Carlson had a memorable season for the Panthers. The senior led Division 8 in tackles (111) and TFLs (20.5), and he also added 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. Offensively, Carlson put up 11 total touchdowns.
