Bay City Central Brings in State Championship Winner as New Head Coach
Bay City Central has been looking for a new head coach, and they finally got their new head man.
Former Gladwin High School head coach Marc Jarstfer will take over as the new head coach of the program. The Wolves went 1-8 in 2025, with their only win coming over Carman-Ainsworth 41-16 in the first game of the year.
Bringing Success at Gladwin High School to Bay City Central
Gladwin High School has been one of the state's premier programs in Division 5 since Jarstfer took over. The Flying G’s etched their name in school history in 2022, defeating Frankenmuth 10-7 on a game-winning field goal. The kick delivered Gladwin its first-ever state championship and completed an unforgettable 14-0 season.
Jarstfer arrives at Bay City Central with a championship mindset, fully aware that the Wolves face a steep challenge in a highly competitive league. Bay City Central hasn't had a winning season since 2016, when they went 6-4 and ultimately lost to Midland Dow 55-14 in the first round of the Division 2 State Playoffs.
Gladwin, however, was never a powerhouse before Jarstfer took over, so he's proven he can build up a program into a championship-level team. Jarstfer’s track record suggests he’s no stranger to building trust quickly. For Bay City Central, the hire represents an opportunity to establish a new identity under experienced leadership.
Jarstfer Brings All-Star Game Success, too
Last year, Jarstfer was the head coach of the West All-Star team in the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. The West defeated the East 35-13, marking the third year in a row the West has won.
Jarstfer said, "It was unbelievable, I mean, the whole experience was awesome. The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association does such a good job putting on this event and providing a great experience for coaches and the players."
Jarstfer also talked about his adjustments in the game, saying, "Yeah, I mean, we were just looking for certain things within their offensive and defensive schemes that we could key in on and make those adjustments. And once we saw what we wanted to see, it was kind of off to the races and quick scoring."
Bay City Central MHSAA Records
Bay City Central's Ed Rybak is tied for the MHSAA record for blocked punts in a game, with four, in a November 21, 1940, matchup versus Pontiac.
That record is shared by Flint Northern’s Glenn Stockowitz, who blocked four punts in a single game back in 1928 against Bay City Central.