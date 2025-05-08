Clarkston high school 2025 football schedule
See who the Wolves play in the upcoming 2025 Michigan high school football season
The 2025 Clarkston High School football schedule is available, and once again the Wolves face tough competition.
In a rematch of the 2024 season opener, the Wolves play Belleville in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic, but this time Belleville will not have 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Clarkston faces a difficult stretch of conference games with Rochester Adams, Lake Orion and West Bloomfield in the middle of the season.
Here is the full schedule.
2025 Clarkston Wolves football schedule
August 27
At Belleville (Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic)
September 4
Vs. Harper Woods
September 11
At Oxford
September 18
At Troy
September 25
Vs. Rochester Adams
October 2
Vs. Lake Orion
October 9
At West Bloomfield
October 16
Vs. Famington
October 23
Utica Eisenhower
