Clarkston high school 2025 football schedule

See who the Wolves play in the upcoming 2025 Michigan high school football season

Jack Butler

Clarkston head coach Justin Pintar talks to his team during the 2024 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State's Tom Adams Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
Clarkston head coach Justin Pintar talks to his team during the 2024 Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State's Tom Adams Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Clarkston High School football schedule is available, and once again the Wolves face tough competition. 

In a rematch of the 2024 season opener, the Wolves play Belleville in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic, but this time Belleville will not have 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. 

Clarkston faces a difficult stretch of conference games with Rochester Adams, Lake Orion and West Bloomfield in the middle of the season. 

Here is the full schedule. 

2025 Clarkston Wolves football schedule

August 27

At Belleville (Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic)

September 4

Vs. Harper Woods

September 11

At  Oxford

September 18

At Troy

September 25 

Vs. Rochester Adams

October 2

Vs. Lake Orion

October 9

At West Bloomfield

October 16 

Vs. Famington

October 23

Utica Eisenhower

