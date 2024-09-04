Coloma football's Jaymes Phillips voted top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, Coloma's Jaymes Phillips was voted the top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season.
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Full results of the poll here.
Jaymes Phillips, Sr., Coloma
Phillips started at both offensive tackle and nose guard last season as a junior, helping power the offense while logging 46 tackles and four tackles for loss on the other side of the ball.
“Jaymes is a great two-way starter on both the offensive and defensive lines with incredible athleticism and footwork,” Coloma coach Brian Klee said.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X