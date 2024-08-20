Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
The most important unit in any high school offense is the offensive line, and Michigan high school football is full of talented offensive lineman. These players will help their teams win the line of scrimmage and control games
Leading into the 2024 Michigan high school football season, High School on SI has highlighted some of the top players by position throughout Michigan.
READ: TOP QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | PASS CATCHERS
There were many noteworthy offensive lineman to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this article will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be placed into a poll for you to vote on who you think is the best. The poll will be published on Friday.
Here are the top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering the 2024 season:
Darrin Strey, Sr., Paw Paw
A four-year varsity starter for Paw Paw, the 6-foot-7, 305-pound Strey is quickly becoming one of the state’s most accomplished linemen. Playing both ways for the Red Wolves, he has climbed the recruiting ladder and is now ranked No. 4 in the state’s class of 2025, according to 247Sports.
The Kentucky commit logged 72 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks and 95 pin blocks as a junior en route to being named first team all-conference, region, and state.
Sullivan Garvin, Jr., Allegan
The state’s No. 11 overall recruit in the 2026 class and its fourth rated offensive lineman, Garvin possesses elite size at the left tackle position. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder, is, according to Allegan coach Tony Danzig, “what football coaches call a grinder.” He possesses offers from Indiana, Western Michigan, Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Miami of Ohio and Toledo.
“He puts in all the work physically and mentally in season and offseason,” Danzig said. “(He’s coachable) and has an ability to retain small coaching points and perform them right away was noticeable to all coaches during summer camps. Sully is big, but with the size he brings quickness and speed in addition to being very physical.”
N’Kye Wynn, Sr., Muskegon
Wynn can maul any opposing defensive lineman for Muskegon, the Division 2 champion. He was on the MHSFCA Division 2 all-state team, and at 6-foot-5, 277 pounds, he can have a strong senior season.
Cam Clark, Sr., Dexter
Clark has brought smash-mouth football to Dexter's line. The 6-foot-7, 237-pound tackle is a Wisconsin commit and a top-20 2025 athlete in the state, according to 247Sports.
Jay Gardenhire, Sr., West Bloomfield
Gardenhire moved to West Bloomfield from New Jersey last winter and has wasted no time in asserting himself as a premiere force in the trench. The 6-foot-8, 350-pounder committed to Colorado in late June.
“Massive in size and potential,” coach Zachary Hilbers said, “Jay is agile and light footed for his size.”
Khalief Canty, Jr., Cass Tech
Canty is a stalwart in Cass Tech’s class of 2026 and is ranked No. 6 state-wide in the class by 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 tackle has offers from Alabama and Auburn, among others.
Ben Nichols, Jr., Davison
Nichols is rated the No. 3 player in the state’s 2026 class by 247Sports. The interior lineman from Davison has offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Eastern Michigan, Cincinnati and Central Michigan.
READ: MICHIGAN PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Antonio Johnson, Sr., Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Johnson has multiple Division I offers, and it’s easy to see why. At 6-foot-4, Johnson has immense power to move defenders, and he will be a key part of a talented Orchard Lake St. Mary's teams.
Gregory Patrick, Jr., Portage Northern
One of the top juniors in the country, Patrick is a force for Portage Northern. He’s received a flurry of Division I offers this spring, including Pitt, Alabama, Notre Dame and Wisconsin.
Brandon Hamilton, Jr., Niles
Niles coach Scot Shaw has high praise for Hamilton, a 5-foot-11, 240-pound guard. Simply, he is the “best lineman” Shaw has coached in 43 years of coaching — a run complete with quite a few Division I linemen. Hamilton, who is attempting to attend Harvard, has started for two seasons and played along an offensive line that helped produce 3,951 rushing yards last year. He’s known for his pancake blocks.
“He is fast, very strong and powerful,” said Shaw.
Jensen Smith, Sr., Grand Blanc
A 6-foot-2, 250-pound center for Grand Blanc, Smith can play all along the offensive front, said coach Kaleb Forr. Smith is a three-year starter who has “gotten stronger and better each season,” beginning to pick up Division III offers last season due to his ability to bring both physicality and athleticism.
Ethan Kraatz, Sr., Saginaw Heritage
Kraatz, a Bowling Green commit, has twice made all-conference, region and state teams and is “one of the most decorated returning linemen in the state,” said coach Justin Thelen.
A “punishing finisher” at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, will be a four-year starter for Heritage, who made a run to last year’s Division 2 regional finals.
Jake Rudd, Sr., Cousino
Rudd, a first-team all-county player last season and former quarterback, is in his third year along the offensive line for Cousino. He will start at center in addition to taking snaps at defensive end this fall.
“He will be the anchor up front, making all of our line calls and ensuring that our new starters know what they’re supposed to be doing,” coach Brandon Gennette said. “He works on his craft relentlessly and is a lead by example type of kid.”
Danilo Gubernich, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
A hulking 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle, Gubernich is a team captain and two-way trench presence for Detroit Catholic Central coach Justin Cessante’s program.
“Danilo is a great leader and the anchor of our line,” Cessante said of the Western Michigan commit. “He will face double teams all year on defense and is a competitor that looks forward to the challenge.”
In addition to Western Michigan, Gubernich collected offers from all MAC schools as well as Marshall.
Benny Eziuka, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
Eziuka is on track to be one of the few four-year starters in the history of Catholic Central’s program. A 6-foot-5, 300-pound two-way tackle, he’s an established state wrestler and a 4.8 GPA student.
“Benny is a technician with great feet, hands and hips,” coach Cessante said. “... Benny is an unbelievable young man that excels in all that he does. We will rely on Benny to help anchor us in the trenches and lead our football team.”
Eziuka possesses offers from Kentucky, Penn State as well as MAC schools, Army and Air Force.
Avery Gach, Sr., Groves
A 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman, Gach is a key piece in the trenches on both sides of the ball for the Groves. Gach has been an all-state tackle in back to back years and is a 4-star committed to play for Michigan.
RJ Percha, Sr., Flat Rock
With prototypical size on the interior (6-foot-5, 255 pounds), Percha has started each of the last two seasons at both right tackle and defensive end for Flat Rock. This year, he’ll be switching to left tackle, continuing his run as what head coach Brandon Reaume deemed “one of the best tackles in the area.”
Chris Gottschalk, Sr., Lutheran North
Gottschalk was an all-region first team selection last season and returns for his final season to anchor the offensive line at the tackle position.
“He is extremely athletic and will be one of the best offensive linemen in the state this upcoming season,” Lutheran North coach Garrett Wenzelburger said of the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder.
Jaymes Phillips, Sr., Coloma
Phillips started at both offensive tackle and nose guard last season as a junior, helping power the offense while logging 46 tackles and four tackles for loss on the other side of the ball.
“Jaymes is a great two-way starter on both the offensive and defensive lines with incredible athleticism and footwork,” Coloma coach Brian Klee said.
Tyler Gabrielli, Sr., South Lyon East
Gabrielli’s impact as an offensive lineman crescendoed towards the end of last season, showcasing enough growth to convince South Lyon East coach Jacob Topp that the lineman is ready for another big step forward as a senior.
Additionally, Gabrielli will see an expanded role on the defensive line this season.
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES |MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
RaShawn Rogers, Sr., Ottawa Hills
Rogers has started since he was a freshman and was unanimously voted as team's best lineman by peers last season.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder has received multiple Division II offers.
“Rashawn has helped mentor younger players and help develop a standard of what is needed to help rebuild a program that has seen success in the past,” Ottawa Hills coach Kendall Jackson said. “He's been one of many seniors to define how rough times can only polish you into a better vision of yourself. Rogers is a special player and an even better person, after the season he will be missed.”
Lucas Barnes, Sr., Plymouth
Barnes started at right tackle last season and was a key cog in an offense that accumulated over 3,000 yards of offense. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman didn’t give up a sack and began more and more dominant as the year went on, said Plymouth coach Greg Souldourian.
Barnes, a 3-star, had offers from Louisville, some Ivy League schools, and the entire MAC conference, but ultimately committed to Miami University.
Zane Panchula, Sr., Rockford
Put simply, Panchula was “born to play football,” said Rockford Robert Banaszak. He plays both offensive and defensive tackle for the Rams due to his athleticism.
“His speed and agility for his size is what makes him a guaranteed Division I football player,” Banaszak said.
Justin Bell, Sr., Dakota
At 6-foot-8, 288 pounds, Bell has all of the physical tools to dominate in his senior year for Dakota. He had a handful of scholarship offers from Division I programs, but Bell chose to stay in Michigan and commit to MIchigan State.
Jim Harris, Sr., Muskegon
Harris is the second Big Red on this list, and it’s easy to see why they won the 2023 MHSAA Division 2 title. He is 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, and he earned 19 scholarship offers before he committed to the University of Virginia.
Liam Vaughan, Sr., Walled Lake Western
The Western Michigan commit is 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, and he is great at kicking to the edge and utilizing his athleticism for Walled Lake Western.
Rusty Klaer, Sr., St. Joseph
Klaer was a junior on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 3 all-state team, and he was a team captain for St. Joseph. Klaer has been offered preferred walk-on status to Western Michigan.
Ace Simonson, Sr., Forest Hills Eastern
Simonson was on the 2023 MHSFCA Division 4 all-state team for Forest Hills Eastern. Simonson is great at pulling across the line and squaring up a defensive lineman or linebacker and putting him in the dirt.
JJ Hirdes, Sr., Coopersville
Hirdes is committed to Western Michigan and it's easy to see when you watch his highlights. Hirdes played at right tackle for Coopersville, and their running backs followed him often.
Jaylen Pitts, Sr., River Rouge
Pitts is a dominating 6-foot-7, 365 pounds for River Rouge. He can move any defender he wants to, and he will be a reason why the Panthers have another successful season.
More preseason Michigan high school football stories from High School on SI:
Vote: Who is the top pass catcher in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season?
Vote: Who is the top quarterback in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season?
Vote: Who is the top running back in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season?
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRESEASON TOP 25 RANKINGS
MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES |MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X