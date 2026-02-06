Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2025
There are 78 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, February 6, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 23 Pullman takes on North Central and No. 3 Rainier Beach travels to Eastside Catholic.
Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 6
With 11 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.
WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday,
February 6
There are 17 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 9 West Valley vs Sunnyside.
WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 35 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The slate is headlined by No. 25 Mercer Island vs Liberty.
WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 21 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is No. 23 Pullman vs North Central.
WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 16 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Annie Wright vs Bellevue Christian.
WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 5 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The game of the night is Neah Bay vs Wahkiakum.
WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6
There are 2 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Mount Vernon Christian vs Orcas Island.