High School

Washington (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2025

Get WIAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, February 6

Brady Twombly

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are 78 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, February 6, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 23 Pullman takes on North Central and No. 3 Rainier Beach travels to Eastside Catholic.

Washington High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, February 6

With 11 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement in Washington high school boys basketball.

WIAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday,
February 6

There are 17 4A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The game of the night in 4A is No. 9 West Valley vs Sunnyside.

View full 4A scoreboard

WIAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6

There are 35 3A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The slate is headlined by No. 25 Mercer Island vs Liberty.

View full 3A scoreboard

WIAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6

There are 21 2A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The game of the night in 2A is No. 23 Pullman vs North Central.

View full 2A scoreboard

WIAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6

There are 16 1A high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The slate in 1A is headlined by Annie Wright vs Bellevue Christian.

View full 1A scoreboard

WIAA Class 1B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6

There are 5 1B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The game of the night is Neah Bay vs Wahkiakum.

View full 1B scoreboard

WIAA Class 2B High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 6

There are 2 2B high school boys basketball games in Washington on Friday, February 6, 2026. The game of the night in 2B is Mount Vernon Christian vs Orcas Island.

View full 2B scoreboard

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington