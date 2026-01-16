Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 107 games schedule across the Detroit metro area on Friday, January 16, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Michigan's top teams as Hartland hosts the Canton Cobras in a conference game at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Cass Tech takes on Douglass.
All game times and matchups:
Marquette vs. Harbor Beach — 1:00 PM
Northwestern vs. Communication Media Arts — 5:00 PM
Henry Ford vs. Cody — 5:00 PM
Crockett Tech vs. Western International — 5:00 PM
Douglass vs. Cass Tech — 5:00 PM
Everest Collegiate vs. Bishop Foley — 5:30 PM
Clawson vs. Lamphere — 6:00 PM
East Jackson vs. Manchester — 6:00 PM
Renaissance vs. Martin Luther King — 6:30 PM
Pershing vs. Detroit Central — 6:30 PM
River Valley vs. Our Lady of the Lakes — 7:00 PM
Roeper vs. Lutheran — 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs. Flat Rock — 7:00 PM
University Prep vs. Chelsea — 7:00 PM
Tecumseh vs. Pinckney — 7:00 PM
South Lake vs. Marine City — 7:00 PM
Kearsley vs. Linden — 7:00 PM
Dakota vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM
Grass Lake vs. Michigan Center — 7:00 PM
Grosse Ile vs. St. Mary Catholic Central — 7:00 PM
Westfield Preparatory vs. Michigan Collegiate — 7:00 PM
Marysville vs. Mott — 7:00 PM
St. Clair vs. Lakeview — 7:00 PM
Plymouth vs. Northville — 7:00 PM
Warren Woods-Tower vs. Lake Shore — 7:00 PM
Mott vs. Lake Orion — 7:00 PM
University vs. Kettering — 7:00 PM
Rochester vs. Oxford — 7:00 PM
Robichaud vs. Romulus — 7:00 PM
Port Huron Northern vs. Roseville — 7:00 PM
South Lyon vs. Milford — 7:00 PM
Summerfield vs. Sand Creek — 7:00 PM
Milan vs. Huron — 7:00 PM
Perry vs. Potterville — 7:00 PM
Britton Deerfield vs. Erie-Mason — 7:00 PM
Detroit Leadership Academy vs. Melvindale ABT — 7:00 PM
Denby vs. Southeastern — 7:00 PM
Detroit Community vs. Bradford Academy — 7:00 PM
Pioneer vs. Huron — 7:00 PM
Howell vs. Novi — 7:00 PM
Lakeland vs. South Lyon East — 7:00 PM
Hamtramck vs. Summit Academy North — 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights vs. Hazel Park — 7:00 PM
Fraser vs. Grosse Pointe North — 7:00 PM
Fordson vs. Glenn — 7:00 PM
Romeo vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson — 7:00 PM
Stevenson vs. Franklin — 7:00 PM
Holly vs. Swartz Creek — 7:00 PM
Redford Union vs. Thurston — 7:00 PM
Trenton vs. Lincoln Park — 7:00 PM
Seaholm vs. Troy — 7:00 PM
New Haven vs. Denby — 7:00 PM
New Haven vs. Port Huron — 7:00 PM
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Mt. Clemens — 7:00 PM
Fenton vs. Flushing — 7:00 PM
Madison vs. Clintondale — 7:00 PM
Lutheran Northwest vs. Southfield Christian — 7:00 PM
Gabriel Richard vs. Lumen Christi Catholic — 7:00 PM
Clio vs. Goodrich — 7:00 PM
Jackson vs. Chelsea — 7:00 PM
Dexter vs. Skyline — 7:00 PM
St. Mary’s Prep vs. Detroit Catholic Central — 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald vs. Utica Eisenhower — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern vs. Notre Dame Prep — 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Western vs. Walled Lake Central — 7:00 PM
De La Salle Collegiate vs. University of Detroit Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Warren Woods-Tower vs. St. Clair — 7:00 PM
Crestwood vs. Garden City — 7:00 PM
Farmington vs. West Bloomfield — 7:00 PM
Cranbrook Kingswood vs. Divine Child — 7:00 PM
Cousino vs. L’Anse Creuse — 7:00 PM
Woodhaven vs. Roosevelt — 7:00 PM
North Farmington vs. Clarkston — 7:00 PM
Dearborn vs. Churchill — 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe South vs. Chippewa Valley — 7:00 PM
Center Line vs. Eastpointe — 7:00 PM
Lake Fenton vs. Brandon — 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs. Ypsilanti — 7:00 PM
Carlson vs. Taylor — 7:00 PM
Hartland vs. Canton — 7:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales vs. Brother Rice — 7:00 PM
Salem vs. Brighton — 7:00 PM
Royal Oak vs. Bloomfield Hills — 7:00 PM
Berkley vs. Southfield Arts & Tech — 7:00 PM
Belleville vs. Wayne Memorial — 7:00 PM
Melvindale vs. Annapolis — 7:00 PM
Saline vs. Bedford — 7:00 PM
Pontiac vs. Athens (Troy) — 7:00 PM
Riverview vs. Airport — 7:00 PM
Utica Ford vs. Anchor Bay — 7:00 PM
Chandler Park Academy vs. Arts & Tech Academy — 7:00 PM
Allen Park vs. Anderson — 7:00 PM
Stoney Creek vs. Adams — 7:00 PM
Austin Catholic vs. Our Lady of the Lakes — 7:30 PM
North Branch vs. Richmond — 7:30 PM
Whitmore Lake vs. Inter-City Baptist — 7:30 PM
Harper Woods vs. Oak Park — 7:30 PM
Ubly vs. Sandusky — 7:30 PM
Lutheran North vs. Loyola — 7:30 PM
Austin Catholic vs. Bishop Foley — 7:30 PM
Davison vs. Grand Blanc — 7:30 PM
Brown City vs. Marlette — 7:30 PM
Cass City vs. Caro — 7:30 PM
Imlay City vs. Almont — 7:30 PM
Algonac vs. Yale — 7:30 PM
Fowlerville vs. Williamston — 8:00 PM
L’Anse Creuse North vs. Utica — 8:00 PM
