Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 101 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, January 30, including games featuring some of Michigan's top teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of the top teams in the state as Walled Lake Northern travels to take on Walled Lake Western at 4:00 p.m. Later, at 7:00 p.m, Stoney Creek takes on the Avondale Yellowjackets.
All game times and matchups:
Walled Lake Northern vs. Walled Lake Western — 4:00 PM
Cody vs. Lincoln-King Academy — 5:00 PM
Genesee Christian vs. Notre Dame Prep — 5:30 PM
Eastern vs. Fowlerville — 5:30 PM
Hamtramck vs. Michigan Math and Science Academy — 6:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney Catholic vs. Greenhills — 6:00 PM
Henry Ford Academy vs. Osborn — 6:30 PM
Everest Collegiate vs. University Liggett — 6:30 PM
Novi Christian Academy vs. Our Lady of the Lakes — 7:00 PM
Old Redford Academy vs. Voyageur Academy — 7:00 PM
Michigan Collegiate vs. Edison Academy — 7:00 PM
Marine City vs. Marysville — 7:00 PM
Springport vs. Stockbridge — 7:00 PM
Melvindale vs. Robichaud — 7:00 PM
Lakeland vs. Milford — 7:00 PM
Lake Shore vs. Port Huron — 7:00 PM
Oxford vs. Lake Orion — 7:00 PM
Kettering vs. Oak Park — 7:00 PM
Milan vs. Riverview — 7:00 PM
Romeo vs. L'Anse Creuse North — 7:00 PM
Seaholm vs. Royal Oak — 7:00 PM
Skyline vs. Saline — 7:00 PM
Mott vs. Eastpointe — 7:00 PM
East English Village Prep vs. River Rouge — 7:00 PM
Richard vs. Lutheran North — 7:00 PM
Huron vs. Flat Rock — 7:00 PM
University of Detroit Jesuit vs. Detroit Central — 7:00 PM
Huron vs. Monroe — 7:00 PM
Salem vs. Howell — 7:00 PM
South Lyon vs. South Lyon East — 7:00 PM
Southfield Arts & Tech vs. Harper Woods — 7:00 PM
Hartland vs. Novi — 7:00 PM
Hamtramck vs. Westfield Preparatory — 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Prep vs. St. Francis de Sales — 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe South vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse vs. Grosse Pointe North — 7:00 PM
Perry vs. Dansville — 7:00 PM
Garden City vs. Redford Union — 7:00 PM
Clintondale vs. Lamphere — 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights vs. Clawson — 7:00 PM
Lincoln Park vs. Taylor — 7:00 PM
Thurston vs. Romulus — 7:00 PM
St. Clair vs. New Haven — 7:00 PM
Linden vs. Flushing — 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald vs. Sterling Heights Stevenson — 7:00 PM
Fenton vs. Holly — 7:00 PM
North Farmington vs. Farmington — 7:00 PM
Madison vs. Hazel Park — 7:00 PM
Lake Fenton vs. Clio — 7:00 PM
Leslie vs. Manchester — 7:00 PM
Chelsea vs. Pinckney — 7:00 PM
Dexter vs. Jackson — 7:00 PM
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Cabrini — 7:00 PM
University of Detroit Jesuit vs. Detroit Catholic Central — 7:00 PM
Dearborn vs. Glenn — 7:00 PM
Utica Eisenhower vs. Utica — 7:00 PM
Fraser vs. Utica Ford — 7:00 PM
De La Salle Collegiate vs. Central Catholic — 7:00 PM
Warren Woods-Tower vs. Lakeview — 7:00 PM
Dakota vs. Port Huron Northern — 7:00 PM
Fordson vs. Wayne Memorial — 7:00 PM
Ferndale vs. West Bloomfield — 7:00 PM
Cranbrook Kingswood vs. Lumen Christi Catholic — 7:00 PM
Clarkston vs. Groves — 7:00 PM
Churchill vs. Stevenson — 7:00 PM
Chippewa Valley vs. Roseville — 7:00 PM
Summit Academy North vs. Chandler Park Academy — 7:00 PM
South Lake vs. Center Line — 7:00 PM
Owosso vs. Brandon — 7:00 PM
Bishop Foley vs. Shrine Catholic — 7:00 PM
Ypsilanti vs. Tecumseh — 7:00 PM
Canton vs. Plymouth — 7:00 PM
Imlay City vs. Armada — 7:00 PM
Brother Rice vs. St. John's Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Brighton vs. Northville — 7:00 PM
Bloomfield Hills vs. Pontiac — 7:00 PM
University vs. Berkley — 7:00 PM
Belleville vs. Franklin — 7:00 PM
Pioneer vs. Bedford — 7:00 PM
Annapolis vs. Crestwood — 7:00 PM
Stoney Creek vs. Avondale — 7:00 PM
Troy vs. Athens (Troy) — 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Airport — 7:00 PM
Trenton vs. Anderson — 7:00 PM
Cousino vs. Anchor Bay — 7:00 PM
Adrian vs. Lincoln — 7:00 PM
Allen Park vs. Carlson — 7:00 PM
Adams vs. Mott — 7:00 PM
Ubly vs. Memphis — 7:30 PM
Gabriel Richard vs. Loyola — 7:30 PM
Capac vs. Marlette — 7:30 PM
Lapeer vs. Davison — 7:30 PM
Brown City vs. Harbor Beach — 7:30 PM
Almont vs. Yale — 7:30 PM
Algonac vs. North Branch — 7:30 PM
Bad Axe vs. Cass City — 7:30 PM
All Saints Central vs. Sandusky — 7:30 PM
Grosse Ile vs. Jefferson — 8:00 PM
Grosse Ile vs. Flat Rock — 8:00 PM
Oakland Christian vs. Whitmore Lake — 8:30 PM
Lutheran Northwest vs. Inter-City Baptist — 8:30 PM
