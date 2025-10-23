Detroit Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 116 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area this weekend from Thursday, October 23 through Saturday, October 25, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend features a top-15 matchup as No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central travels to take on No. 14 Martin Luther King. Meanwhile, No. 5 Grand Blanc looks to stay undefeated against No. 22 Romeo.
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Thursday, October 23, highlighted by Genesee taking on Detroit Community. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
University Prep (1-7) at Denby (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Imlay City (2-6) at Bentley (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Detroit Community (5-3) at Genesee (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 109 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on Bedford. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Western International (2-5) at Northwestern (2-5) - 2:30 PM
Pershing (5-2) at Eastpointe (1-6) - 3:00 PM
Robichaud (5-3) at Douglass (0-7) - 3:00 PM
Arts & Tech Academy (2-6) at Richard (3-5) - 3:00 PM
Chandler Park Academy (5-2) at Mumford (2-5) - 3:00 PM
Collegiate Prep (1-0) at Redford Union (6-2) - 4:00 PM
Detroit Community (5-3) at Center Line (7-3) - 4:00 PM
Voyageur Academy (3-4) at Redford Union (6-2) - 4:00 PM
Thurston (7-1) at Williamston (8-0) - 4:00 PM
Cody (4-3) at Garden City (3-5) - 4:00 PM
Fitzgerald (7-1) at Romulus (4-4) - 4:00 PM
Cass Tech (8-0) at Bedford (4-4) - 5:00 PM
Ottawa Hills (3-6) at Whiteford (6-1) - 5:00 PM
Carsonville-Port Sanilac (0-8) at Memphis (0-5) - 5:00 PM
Ottawa Hills (0-8) at Whiteford (6-1) - 5:00 PM
Gobles (6-2) at Our Lady of the Lakes (5-4) - 5:00 PM
Reese (4-4) at Sandusky (2-6) - 5:00 PM
Oakland Christian (5-2) at Our Lady of the Lakes (5-4) - 5:00 PM
Gabriel Richard (8-0) at Montrose (8-0) - 5:00 PM
South Lake (3-5) at Michigan Collegiate (4-3) - 5:00 PM
Everest Collegiate (5-3) at Nouvel Catholic Central (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Vassar (2-6) at Perry (1-7) - 5:00 PM
New Haven (1-7) at Parkway Christian (3-5) - 5:00 PM
Notre Dame Prep (6-2) at Unity Christian (8-0) - 5:00 PM
Harbor Beach (8-0) at Millington (7-1) - 5:00 PM
Yale (4-4) at Powers Catholic (0-8) - 5:00 PM
Laker (5-3) at Marlette (1-7) - 5:00 PM
St. Clair (5-3) at Port Huron Northern (5-2) - 5:00 PM
East English Village Prep (1-6) at Hazel Park (5-3) - 5:00 PM
Henry Ford (3-4) at Onsted (3-5) - 5:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney Catholic (0-8) at Bradford Academy (5-3) - 5:00 PM
Westfield Preparatory (4-4) at Old Redford Academy (0-8) - 5:00 PM
Charlotte (4-4) at Fowlerville (4-4) - 5:00 PM
Beecher (0-8) at Whitmore Lake (5-2) - 5:00 PM
Detroit Leadership Academy (1-7) at Lutheran Northwest (4-3) - 5:00 PM
Lincoln (2-6) at Detroit Central (5-2) - 5:00 PM
Communication Media Arts (4-3) at Shrine Catholic (4-3) - 5:00 PM
Southeastern (5-2) at Divine Child (6-1) - 5:00 PM
Lake Fenton (3-5) at Hamady (5-2) - 5:00 PM
Ubly (3-5) at Clinton (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Cass City (6-2) at Michigan Lutheran Seminary (5-3) - 5:00 PM
Brandon (4-4) at Pontiac (1-7) - 5:00 PM
Blissfield (1-7) at Hillsdale (0-8) - 5:00 PM
University Liggett (1-7) at Bishop Foley (1-6) - 5:00 PM
Annapolis (0-8) at Lutheran (2-6) - 5:00 PM
Madison (7-1) at Algonac (1-7) - 5:00 PM
Advanced Tech Academy (0-2) at Whitmore Lake (5-2) - 5:00 PM
Walled Lake Western (6-2) at Walled Lake Central (2-6) - 5:00 PM
St. John's Jesuit (4-5) at University of Detroit Jesuit (0-7) - 5:00 PM
Clintondale (4-4) at Sterling Heights (0-8) - 5:00 PM
South Lyon East (4-4) at South Lyon (8-0) - 5:00 PM
Royal Oak (4-4) at Clawson (4-3) - 5:00 PM
Gladwin (5-3) at Goodrich (7-0) - 5:00 PM
Birch Run (4-4) at Ida (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Frankenmuth (7-1) at Armada (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Mott (4-3) at Warren Woods-Tower (1-7) - 5:00 PM
River Rouge (1-5) at St. Mary's Prep (5-2) - 5:00 PM
Mason (5-3) at Harper Woods (8-0) - 5:00 PM
Marysville (6-2) at Marine City (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Roseville (4-4) at West Bloomfield (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern (2-6) at Holly (5-3) - 5:00 PM
Fenton (5-2) at North Branch (2-6) - 5:00 PM
Woodhaven (7-1) at Taylor (1-7) - 5:00 PM
Summit Academy (7-2) at Skyline (2-6) - 5:00 PM
Cranbrook Kingswood (4-4) at Clarenceville (3-5) - 5:00 PM
Monroe (1-7) at Rochester (4-4) - 5:00 PM
Lake Orion (1-7) at Saline (7-1) - 5:00 PM
Richmond (7-1) at L'Anse Creuse North (0-8) - 5:00 PM
St. Johns (4-4) at Lincoln (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (8-0) at Ypsilanti (3-5) - 5:00 PM
Linden (6-2) at Chelsea (7-1) - 5:00 PM
Pinckney (1-7) at Pioneer (3-5) - 5:00 PM
Milan (1-7) at Eaton Rapids (1-7) - 5:00 PM
Grosse Ile (1-7) at Dundee (2-6) - 5:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Central (7-1) at Detroit Country Day (3-5) - 5:00 PM
Bedford (4-4) at Flat Rock (5-3) - 5:00 PM
North Farmington (5-3) at Troy (3-5) - 5:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales (5-4) at Riverview (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Jefferson (7-1) at Benzie Central (2-6) - 5:00 PM
Lincoln Park (5-3) at Trenton (4-4) - 5:00 PM
Stoney Creek (5-3) at Huron (4-4) - 5:00 PM
Lakeview (6-2) at Lake Shore (1-7) - 5:00 PM
Milford (4-4) at Lakeland (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Port Huron (5-3) at L'Anse Creuse (1-7) - 5:00 PM
Hamtramck (4-3) at Ecorse (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Hamtramck (4-3) at Bradford Academy (5-3) - 5:00 PM
Groves (5-3) at Seaholm (5-3) - 5:00 PM
Grosse Pointe North (3-5) at Grosse Pointe South (7-1) - 5:00 PM
Grand Blanc (8-0) at Romeo (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Edsel Ford (1-7) at Roosevelt (2-6) - 5:00 PM
Renaissance (1-6) at Ferndale (4-3) - 5:00 PM
Detroit Catholic Central (8-0) at Martin Luther King (5-3) - 5:00 PM
Lapeer (2-6) at Davison (7-1) - 5:00 PM
Oxford (6-2) at Dakota (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Flushing (4-4) at Dexter (7-1) - 5:00 PM
Crestwood (4-4) at Farmington (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Utica (5-3) at Cousino (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Utica Eisenhower (5-3) at Clarkston (7-1) - 5:00 PM
Avondale (1-7) at Airport (2-6) - 5:00 PM
Adrian (7-1) at Huron (3-5) - 5:00 PM
Chippewa Valley (1-7) at Southfield Arts & Tech (1-7) - 5:00 PM
Sterling Heights Stevenson (5-3) at Brother Rice (4-4) - 5:00 PM
Berkley (4-4) at Lamphere (5-3) - 5:00 PM
Melvindale (1-7) at Anderson (2-6) - 5:00 PM
Bloomfield Hills (2-6) at Oak Park (3-5) - 5:00 PM
Fraser (2-6) at Athens (Troy) (3-5) - 5:00 PM
Anchor Bay (2-6) at Adams (6-2) - 5:00 PM
Allen Park (5-3) at Carlson (8-0) - 5:00 PM
Ogemaw Heights (6-1) at Croswell-Lexington (4-4) - 5:30 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Saturday, October 25, kicking off with Mott taking on Kettering. Follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Mott (5-3) at Kettering (1-7) - 11:00 AM
Summerfield (4-4) at Erie-Mason (0-8) - 12:00 PM
Mt. Clemens (0-7) at Brandywine (1-6) - 12:00 PM
Center Line (7-3) at Lumen Christi Catholic (4-3) - 2:00 PM
