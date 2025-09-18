Detroit Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 118 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area this weekend from Thursday, September 18 through Saturday, September 20, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 3 St. Mary's Prep takes on No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central in a high stakes game on Friday night. Meanwhile, the No. 1 team in the state Cass Tech travels to take on No.11 Martin Luther King.
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Thursday, September 18, kicking off with Westfield Preparatory taking on Bradford Academy at 4:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Westfield Preparatory (0-3) vs Bradford Academy (2-1) - 4:30 PM
Pershing (1-1) vs Osborn (2-1) - 5:00 PM
Cody (2-1) vs Communication Media Arts (2-1) - 5:00 PM
Renaissance (0-3) vs Southeastern (0-2) - 5:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 111 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, September 19, 2025 highlighted by No. 3 St. Mary's Prep taking on No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Old Redford Academy (0-3) vs Edison Academy (2-0) - 4:00 PM
Detroit Central (2-1) vs Douglass (0-3) - 4:30 PM
Detroit Community (3-0) vs Arts & Tech Academy (0-3) - 5:00 PM
Mumford (0-3) vs Western International (1-2) - 5:00 PM
Lincoln Park (2-1) vs University Prep Science & Math (0-3) - 5:00 PM
Hamtramck (2-1) vs Detroit Leadership Academy (0-3) - 5:00 PM
University Prep (0-3) vs Center Line (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Robichaud (3-0) vs Redford Union (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Thurston (2-1) vs Annapolis (0-3) - 6:00 PM
Melvindale (0-3) vs Romulus (0-3) - 6:00 PM
De La Salle Collegiate (1-2) vs Central Catholic (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Voyageur Academy (2-1) vs Chandler Park Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Imlay City (1-2) vs Yale (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes (2-1) vs Lenawee Christian (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Whiteford (2-1) vs North Central (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Union City (3-0) vs Stockbridge (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Memphis (0-2) vs Dryden (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Montpelier (2-2) vs Summerfield (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Gabriel Richard (3-0) vs Richard (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Melvindale ABT (3-0) vs Mt. Clemens (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Ubly (1-2) vs Marlette (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Michigan Center (3-0) vs Manchester (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Madison (2-1) vs Lincoln (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Harbor Beach (3-0) vs Vassar (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Oakland Christian (2-1) vs Lutheran (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Ida (2-1) vs Onsted (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Fowler (2-1) vs Perry (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Whitmore Lake (1-2) vs Lutheran Northwest (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Loyola (0-3) vs Lutheran North (3-0) - 7:00 PM
North Branch (2-1) vs Croswell-Lexington (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School (1-2) vs Romulus (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Collegiate Prep (0-0) vs Chandler Park Academy (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Eastpointe (0-3) vs St. Clair (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Henry Ford (2-1) vs East English Village Prep (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Marine City (2-1) vs Center Line (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Everest Collegiate (1-2) vs Cabrini (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Fowlerville (2-1) vs Williamston (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Parkway Christian (1-2) vs Beecher (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Leslie (3-0) vs Grass Lake (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Clintondale (3-0) vs New Haven (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Hazel Park (2-1) vs Clawson (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Divine Child (2-0) vs Detroit Country Day (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Goodrich (3-0) vs Lake Fenton (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Cass City (1-2) vs Millington (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Hudson (3-0) vs Blissfield (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Bishop Foley (0-2) vs Our Lady of the Lakes (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Bendle (3-0) vs Sandusky (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Almont (3-0) vs Algonac (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Lumen Christi Catholic (1-2) vs University of Detroit Jesuit (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights (0-3) vs South Lake (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Oak Park (2-1) vs Seaholm (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Dundee (0-3) vs Clinton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Corunna (0-3) vs Brandon (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarenceville (1-2) vs Royal Oak (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Richmond (3-0) vs Armada (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Lamphere (3-0) vs Warren Woods-Tower (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Southfield Arts & Tech (0-3) vs Lowell (3-0) - 7:00 PM
South Lyon East (1-2) vs Kettering (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Holly (2-1) vs Linden (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe North (1-2) vs Marysville (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Western (2-1) vs Walled Lake Northern (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Mott (1-2) vs Utica Ford (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Lake Shore (1-2) vs Fitzgerald (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Swartz Creek (0-3) vs Fenton (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Harper Woods (3-0) vs Stoney Creek (3-0) - 7:00 PM
University Liggett (1-2) vs Cranbrook Kingswood (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Salem (2-1) vs Northville (3-0) - 7:00 PM
West Bloomfield (3-0) vs Lake Orion (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Roseville (2-1) vs L'Anse Creuse North (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Pioneer (1-2) vs Lincoln (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Ypsilanti (1-1) vs Jackson (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Chelsea (3-0) vs Tecumseh (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Huron (1-2) vs Milan (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Ile (0-3) vs St. Mary Catholic Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Riverview (2-1) vs Jefferson (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Airport (0-3) vs Flat Rock (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Mott (3-0) vs Notre Dame Prep (1-2) - 7:00 PM
South Lyon (3-0) vs Milford (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Skyline (1-2) vs Huron (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (2-1) vs Utica (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Lakeland (2-1) vs Walled Lake Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Howell (2-1) vs Plymouth (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Rochester (2-1) vs Groves (1-2) - 7:00 PM
L'Anse Creuse (1-2) vs Grosse Pointe South (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Glenn (1-3) vs Stevenson (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Fraser (1-2) vs Port Huron (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Fordson (1-2) vs Wayne Memorial (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Edsel Ford (0-3) vs Taylor (0-3) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Prep (3-0) vs Detroit Catholic Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Franklin (2-1) vs Dearborn (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Davison (3-0) vs Heritage (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-0) vs Dakota (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Dexter (3-0) vs Saline (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Crestwood (1-2) vs Garden City (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Port Huron Northern (2-1) vs Cousino (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Clarkston (2-1) vs Troy (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Romeo (1-2) vs Chippewa Valley (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Pinckney (0-3) vs Adrian (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Carlson (3-0) vs Trenton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Cass Tech (3-0) vs Martin Luther King (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Novi (0-2) vs Canton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Ferndale (1-2) vs Berkley (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Bedford (1-2) vs Monroe (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Hartland (2-1) vs Brighton (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (1-2) vs Anderson (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Bloomfield Hills (1-2) vs North Farmington (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Belleville (2-1) vs Churchill (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Farmington (2-1) vs Athens (Troy) (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Utica Eisenhower (2-1) vs Anchor Bay (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Oxford (2-1) vs Adams (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Woodhaven (3-0) vs Allen Park (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Saturday, September 20, kicking off with Pontiac taking on Avondale at 12:00 PM. Follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pontiac (1-2) vs Avondale (0-3) - 12:00 PM
Shrine Catholic (1-1) vs Cardinal Mooney Catholic (0-3) - 1:00 PM
Edon (3-0) vs Erie-Mason (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here