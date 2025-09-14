Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings — September 14, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has top 25 rankings every week. Here are the rankings after three weeks of the season.
No. 1 Cass Tech (3-0)
Previous Rank: 1
Next game: 9/19 at No. 11 Detroit King
Cass Tech rolled Renaissance 71-0. The Technicians will have their rival, Detroit King, on Friday next week. They lost to the Crusaders in this game last season, but they later beat them in the PSL Championship.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central (3-0)
Previous Rank: 2
Next game: 9/19 vs. No. 3 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
The Shamrocks defeated Clarkson North (Canada) 41-28, and they’ll have a Catholic League showdown against St. Mary’s next week.
No. 3 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (3-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Next game: 9/19 at No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central
The Eaglets ended a five-game losing streak in the series against De La Salle by thumping the Pilots 49-10.
No. 4 Hudsonville (3-0)
Previous Rank: 4
Next game: 9/19 vs. West Ottawa
Hudsonville eased by Caledonia 38-6 with help from a Zaidan Dykstra interception just before halftime.
No. 5 Saline (3-0)
Previous Rank: 5
Next game: 9/19 vs. No. 21 Dexter
The Hornets continue to roll, this time with a 51-0 win against Pioneer. They’ll face Dexter next week. The Dreadnaughts will likely be their toughest competition in the Southeastern Conference - Red.
No. 6 Davison (3-0)
Previous Rank: 6
Next game: 9/19 at Heritage
The Cardinals trailed Traverse City Central 14-9 at halftime, but in the second half, Jacob Garris' 40-yard touchdown run sealed the win for Davison.
No. 7 East Kentwood (3-0)
Previous Rank: 7
Next game: 9/19 at No. 14 Rockford
The Falcons continue to pummel opponents. They defeated Jenison 54-7 and face their toughest test of the season with No. 14 Rockford upcoming.
No. 8 Dakota (3-0)
Previous Rank 8
Next game: 9/19 vs No. 25 Sterling Heights Stevenson
The Cougars defeated Anchor Bay 17-17 in a MAC-Red game. Sterling Heights Stevenson next week will be their toughest tests of the season so far.
No. 9 DeWitt (3-0)
Previous Rank: 10
Next game: 9/19 at Westland (OH)
The Panthers blanked Waverly 55-0, and they’ll travel to Ohio to take on Westland next week.
No. 10 Harper Woods (3-0)
Previous Rank: 11
Next game: 9/19 at Stoney Creek
Harper Woods defeated Groves 35-8. Wide receiver Harper Woods had three touchdowns in the game.
No. 11 Detroit King (2-1)
Previous Rank: 13
Next game: 9/19 vs No. 1 Cass Tech
The Crusaders crushed Southeastern 48-0, and they’ll face Cass Tech this week with a 39-35 record in the series all-time.
No. 12 Grand Blanc (3-0)
Previous Rank: 14
Next game: 9/19 vs Traverse City West
The Bobcats rolled on with a 56-27 win against Heritage. They’ll look to start 4-0 with a win against Traverse City West this week.
No. 13 Grandville (2-1)
Previous Rank: 15
Next game: 9/19 at Caledonia
The Bobcats got back in the win column with a 27-14 win against West Ottawa.
No. 14 Rockford (2-1)
Previous Rank: 17
Next game: 9/19 vs. No. 7 East Kentwood
Rockford defeated Grand Haven 42-24. The Rams shut out Grand Haven for much of the game.
No. 15 Clarkston (2-1)
Previous Rank: 19
Next game: at Troy
The Wolves defeated rival Oxford 38-17 in an impressive win for them after a loss to Harper Woods in Week 2.
No. 16 Belleville (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 20
Next game: 9/19 at Churchill
The Tigers rolled KLAA-East opponent Stevenson 39-7.
No. 17 Grosse Pointe South (3-0)
Previous Rank: 22
Next game: 9/19 vs. L’Anse Creuse
Grosse Pointe South defeated Utica 35-14 in their opening MAC-White game.
No. 18 West Bloomfield (3-0)
Previous Rank: N/R
Next game: 9/19 at Lake Orion
The Lakers jump into the rankings after a 12-6 win against Adams. Jamal Shakespear blocked a punt for a safety, highlighting the Lakers’ strong special teams and defensive performance.
No. 19 Adams (2-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Next game: 9/19 vs Oxford
Adams was without its starting quarterback in the loss to West Bloomfield and eventually had to play the third-string, but the Highlanders kept it close. They’ll face Oxford next week.
No. 20 Goodrich (3-0)
Previous Rank: 23
Next game: 9/19 at Lake Fenton
The Martians handled Brandon 48-7, and they’ll take on Lake Fenton next week.
No. 21 Dexter (3-0)
Previous Rank: 24
Next game: 9/19 at No. 5 Saline
Dexter handled Huron 48-16. Dexter quarterback Cooper Arnedt completed 18-of-20 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns against.
No. 22 Carlson (3-0)
Previous Rank: 25
Next game: 9/19 at Trenton
Carlson handled the defending Division 5 champions Notre Dame Prep 42-21.
No. 23 De La Salle (1-2)
Previous Rank: 12
Next game: 9/19 at Toledo Catholic Central (OH)
The Pilots fall to 1-2 after a close loss to Davison in Week 2 and a blowout loss to St. Mary’s last week.
No. 24 Mona Shores (2-1)
Previous Rank: N/R
Next game: 9/19 vs Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
The Sailors defeated Hamady 64-0, and their only loss was a 35-20 one to No. 12 Grand Blanc.
No. 25 Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-0)
Previous Rank: N/R
Next game: 9/19 at No. 8 Dakota
The Titans defeated Chippewa Valley 24-21, and they’ll have a chance to improve their top 25 with a win against No. 8 Dakota next week.
