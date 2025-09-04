Detroit Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 118 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area this weekend from Thursday, September 4 through Saturday, September 6, including fifteen games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 10 De La Salle Collegiate takes on No. 7 Davison in a top-ten matchup. Meanwhile, the No. 1 team in the state Cass Tech hosts the Grandville Bulldogs.
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 4 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Thursday, September 4, kicking off with Hamady taking on Mumford at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Hamady (0-1) vs Mumford (0-1) - 5:00 PM
Bishop Foley (0-1) vs Pershing (1-0) - 5:30 PM
East English Village Prep (0-1) vs Detroit Central (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Kalamazoo Central (0-1) vs Renaissance (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 112 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, September 5, 2025 highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on Grandville at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Bradford Academy (0-0) vs Detroit Leadership Academy (0-1) - 5:00 PM
Melvindale ABT (1-0) vs Arts & Tech Academy (0-0) - 5:00 PM
Cody (1-0) vs University Prep (0-1) - 5:00 PM
Westfield Preparatory (0-1) vs Hamtramck (0-0) - 5:00 PM
Redford Union (0-1) vs Romulus (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Robichaud (1-0) vs Melvindale (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Garden City (1-0) vs Annapolis (0-1) - 6:00 PM
Yale (1-0) vs Richmond (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Gabriel Richard (1-0) vs Whitmore Lake (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes (1-0) vs Reese (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon Catholic Central (0-1) vs Richard (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Marlette (1-0) vs Sandusky (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Vandercook Lake (1-0) vs Manchester (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Osborn (1-0) vs Farwell (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Everest Collegiate (0-1) vs Ubly (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Madison (1-0) vs Marine City (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lutheran (0-1) vs Shrine Catholic (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Prep (1-0) vs Lumen Christi Catholic (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Hudson (1-0) vs Ida (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Kelloggsville (1-0) vs Perry (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Northwestern (0-1) vs Summerfield (1-0) - 7:00 PM
New Haven (0-1) vs South Lake (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Port Huron Northern (1-0) vs Lamphere (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Center Line (1-1) vs Lutheran Northwest (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Loyola (0-1) vs Nouvel Catholic Central (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Chandler Park Academy (1-0) vs Summit Academy (1-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Clair (0-1) vs Lincoln (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Cardinal Mooney Catholic (0-1) vs Oakland Christian (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Parkway Christian (1-0) vs Cabrini (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Fowlerville (1-0) vs Marshall (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Jonesville (1-0) vs Grass Lake (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Erie-Mason (0-1) vs Tawas Area (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Old Redford Academy (0-1) vs Ecorse (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Clemens (0-1) vs Detroit Community (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Communication Media Arts (1-0) vs Vestaburg (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Eastpointe (0-1) vs Clintondale (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Center Line (1-1) vs Clawson (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lake Fenton (1-0) vs Divine Child (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Clinton (0-1) vs Madison (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Stockbridge (0-1) vs Centreville (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Hemlock (0-1) vs Cass City (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Hillsdale (0-1) vs Blissfield (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Imlay City (1-0) vs Almont (1-0) - 7:00 PM
North Branch (0-1) vs Algonac (1-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Prep (1-0) vs St. John's Jesuit (1-1) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Central (1-0) vs South Lyon East (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Dundee (0-1) vs Onsted (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lutheran North (1-0) vs Clarenceville (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Brandon (1-0) vs Clare (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Croswell-Lexington (0-1) vs Armada (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Alma (0-1) vs Glenn (0-1) - 7:00 PM
University Prep Science & Math (0-1) vs Henry Ford (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Trenton (0-1) vs Roosevelt (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Hazel Park (1-0) vs Marysville (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Linden (1-0) vs Corunna (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lake Shore (0-1) vs Mott (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Kettering (0-1) vs South Lyon (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Southfield Arts & Tech (0-1) vs West Bloomfield (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Warren Woods-Tower (1-0) vs Utica Ford (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald (1-0) vs Port Huron (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Haslett (0-1) vs Fenton (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Stevenson (0-1) vs Wayne Memorial (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights Stevenson (1-0) vs Utica (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Skyline (1-0) vs Saline (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Owosso (1-0) vs Cranbrook Kingswood (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth (1-0) vs Northville (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Stoney Creek (1-0) vs Lake Orion (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln (1-0) vs Ypsilanti (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Chelsea (1-0) vs Jackson (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Pinckney (0-1) vs Tecumseh (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Huron (0-1) vs Grosse Ile (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Western (1-0) vs North Farmington (1-0) - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Central (1-0) vs Flat Rock (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Milan (1-0) vs Riverview (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Airport (0-1) vs Jefferson (1-0) - 7:00 PM
River Rouge (1-0) vs Mona Shores (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Milford (0-1) vs Mott (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Goodrich (1-0) vs Lapeer (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Huron (1-0) vs Woodhaven (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeland (0-1) vs Walled Lake Northern (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Utica Eisenhower (1-0) vs L'Anse Creuse (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Salem (1-0) vs Howell (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Novi (0-0) vs Hartland (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Oxford (1-0) vs Groves (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe South (1-0) vs Romeo (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Glenn (0-1) vs Franklin (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights (0-1) vs Fraser (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Farmington (1-0) vs Holly (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Troy (1-0) vs Ferndale (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Detroit Catholic Central (1-0) vs Central Catholic (0-2) - 7:00 PM
De La Salle Collegiate (0-0) vs Davison (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Dakota (1-0) vs L'Anse Creuse North (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Dexter (1-0) vs Monroe (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Thurston (0-1) vs Crestwood (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Grosse Pointe North (1-0) vs Cousino (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Churchill (1-0) vs Dearborn (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Harper Woods (1-0) vs Clarkston (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Avondale (0-1) vs Seaholm (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Valley (0-1) vs Lakeview (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Carlson (1-0) vs Edsel Ford (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Grandville (1-0) vs Cass Tech (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Brother Rice (0-1) vs University of Detroit Jesuit (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Oak Park (0-1) vs Berkley (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Pioneer (1-0) vs Bedford (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Brighton (0-1) vs Canton (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Park (1-0) vs Anderson (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Royal Oak (1-0) vs Bloomfield Hills (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Belleville (0-1) vs Fordson (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Athens (Troy) (0-1) vs Pontiac (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Anchor Bay (1-0) vs Roseville (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Rochester (1-0) vs Adams (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Taylor (0-1) vs Allen Park (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Detroit High School Football Schedule - Saturday, August 30, 2025
There are 2 game scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Saturday, September 6, both games beginning at 1:00 PM. Whiteford takes on Harbor Beach, meanwhile Detroit County Day takes on University Liggett. Follow the game on our Detroit Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Whiteford (1-0) vs Harbor Beach (1-0) - 1:00 PM
Detroit Country Day (0-1) vs University Liggett (0-1) - 1:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here