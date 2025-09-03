Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings - September 3, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is underway, and High School On SI will have top 25 rankings every week. Here are the rankings after one week of the season.
No. 1 Cass Tech (1-0)
Last week: 1
Upcoming game: vs. No. 15 Grandville
The Technicians started slow but eventually defeated interstate opponent Toledo Catholic Central (OH). Wide receiver William Sykes Jr. caught two touchdown passes and Corey Sadler Jr. ran for a touchdown.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central (1-0)
Last week: 2
Upcoming game: At Toledo Central Catholic (OH)
The Shamrocks handled Chippewa Valley to begin the season. Star wide receiver Samson Gash scored two touchdowns, and the Catholic Central defense held Chippewa Valley scoreless for much of the game.
No. 3 St. Mary’s Prep (1-0)
Last week: 3
Upcoming game: At St. John’s Jesuit (OH)
The St. Mary’s Prep defense kept Portage Northern scoreless in a 41-0 victory. The Eaglets travel to Toledo next week to face St. John’s Jesuit, a team they demolished last season, 47-0.
No. 4 Hudsonville (1-0)
Last week: 4
Upcoming game: At East Lansing
Quarterback Brady Van Laecke connected with Lawsyn Weber for a 50-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give the eagles the win against No. 11 Byron Center.
No. 5 Saline (1-0)
Last week: 5
Upcoming game: vs. Skyline
Saline and quarterback Tommy Carr led the Hornets past No. 15 Rockford in an impressive offensive showing. Carr threw two touchdown passes.
No. 6 Clarkston (1-0)
Last week: 8
Upcoming game: vs. Harper Woods
The Wolves dominated Belleville 38-7, and twins Lukas and Griffin Boman ran all over the Tigers. The Wolves won both lines of scrimmage against the Tigers.
No. 7 Davison (1-0)
Last week: 9
Upcoming game: vs. No. 10 De La Salle
Davison defeated Roseville 38-21 in its opener. Quarterback Jaxson Dosh ran for 67 yards and four touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
No. 8 East Kentwood (1-0)
Last week: 10
Upcoming game: vs. No. 12 Byron Center
East Kentwood routed Southfield A&T 43-8, and the Falcons will have a tough showdown against Byron Center on Friday.
No. 9 Dakota (1-0)
Last week: 6
Upcoming game: at L’Anse Creuse North
The Cougars squeezed by Brother Rice 14-10 last week. They’ll face L’Anse Creuse North next week.
No. 10 De La Salle (1-0)
Last week: 12
Upcoming game: at No. 7 Davison
The Pilots steamrolled Hamtramck and will have to face No. 7 Davison next week.
No. 11 Adams (1-0)
Last week: 13
Upcoming game: vs. Rochester
Quarterback Ryland Watters threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns while he ran for 67 yards and two touchdowns in a rout of Romeo.
No. 12 Byron Center (0-1)
Last week: 11
Upcoming game: at No. 8 East Kentwood
The Bulldogs are the highest one-loss team in the rankings. They fell to No. 4 Hudsonville 27-21 after rallying in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to one possession.
No. 13 Detroit King (1-0)
Last week: 14
Upcoming game: vs. Hoban (OH)
The Crusaders handled Whitmer (OH) easily in a 32-7 win. They'll face another team from Ohio, Hoban, this week before facing Detroit Southeastern to begin DPSL-1 play.
No. 14 DeWitt (1-0)
Last week: 16
Upcoming game: vs. Mason
DeWitt’s defense held Haslett to three points in a 21-3 win. Haslett’s running back, Kory Amachree, is committed to Kansas, but the Panthers limited his effectiveness.
No. 15 Grandville (1-0)
Last week: 20
Upcoming game: at No. 1 Cass Tech
Grandville defeated Muskegon 44-40 thanks to star running back Jayden Terry. He ran for 273 yards and three touchdowns against the Big Reds. Grandville will face the top team in Michigan, Cass Tech, next week.
No. 16 Grand Blanc (1-0)
Last week: 22
Upcoming game: at Carman-Ainsworth
The Bobcats defeated a quality Mona Shores team 35-20. Running back Tomarion Steward ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 17 Rockford (0-1)
Last week: 15
Upcoming game: at Muskegon
The Rams led Saline for much of the game, but bad snaps helped Saline score 16 points in two minutes, 34 seconds. They’ll have the opportunity to get into the win column against Muskegon this week.
No. 18 Zeeland West (1-0)
Last week: 17
Upcoming game: vs. West Ottawa
The Dux blew out Old Redford Academy and will hope to do the same against West Ottawa this week.
No. 19 Howell (1-0)
Last week: 19
Upcoming game: vs. Salem
The Highlanders defeated Traverse City West 23-13 and will continue to rely on a big offensive line to control the line of scrimmage.
No. 20 Belleville (0-1)
Last week: 7
Upcoming game: at Fordson
The Tigers will have to regroup after a 38-7 loss to Clarkston. They were held scoreless until the very end, and they were dominated along the line of scrimmage on both sides.
No. 21 Walled Lake Western (1-0)
Lask week: 25
Upcoming game: at North Farmington
The Warriors rolled Millford, and they’ll look to do the same against North Farmington this week.
No. 22 Grosse Pointe South (1-0)
Last week: 23
Upcoming game: at Romeo
The Blue Devils defeated Renaissance 49-0, and this week they’ll face a rebuilding Romeo squad.
No. 23 Goodrich (1-0)
Last week: 18
Upcoming game: at Lapeer
The Martians defeated Frankenmuth 17-1, avenging a 22-0 loss last season.
No. 24 Dexter (1-0)
Last week: N/R
Upcoming game: at Monroe
Upcoming game: The Dreadnaughts handled a good Brighton team, 50-27, before they head to Monroe High School this week.
No. 25 Gibraltar Carlson (1-0)
Last week: N/R
Upcoming game: at Edsel Ford
Gibraltar Carlson breaks into the top 25 after a 42-21 win against Wyandotte Roosevelt.
