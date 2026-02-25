Previewing the Michigan High School Wrestling Team Finals This Weekend
This weekend in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the state’s top wrestling programs will clash with one goal in mind: bringing home the biggest prize of all, the state championship. The quarterfinals kick off Friday, promising a full day of exciting matchups. Teams that advance will face off in the semifinals Saturday morning, with the finals set for Saturday afternoon at 3:45 p.m.
Let's take a look at the quarterfinals matchups.
Quarterfinals - Friday, Feb. 27
Division 1 - 2:15 pm
#1 Detroit Catholic Central (17-5) vs #8 Macomb Dakota (23-4)
#4 Temperance Bedford (29-5) vs #5 Rockford (26-4)
#3 Brighton (24-2) vs #6 Davison (10-6)
#2 Hartland (24-1) vs #7 Rochester Adams (15-4)
Mitch Hancock will look to win his fourth straight state title at Detroit Catholic Central this year. They take on a talented Macomb Dakota team and potentially Bedford or Rockford, two powerhouse programs that have both won the Division 1 state championship in previous years. Last year's runner-up, Davison, has a chance to meet up with Hartland, the 2023 and 2024 runner-ups, in the semis.
Division 2 - 6:45 pm
#1 Lowell (32-3) vs #8 Fruitport (24-6)
#4 Linden (25-4) vs #5 New Boston Huron (25-3)
#3 Algonac (29-3) vs #6 Eaton Rapids (37-5)
#2 Three Rivers (35-4) vs #7 Freeland (25-7)
Lowell has won 12 straight state titles in Division 2, and R.J. Boudro will look to keep the ball rolling once again. They take on a good Fruitport team, and then potentially Linden or New Boston Huron. There is a chance of a potential rematch of the 2024 finals when Lowell knocked off Freeland 49-21.
Division 3 - 4:30 pm
#1 Dundee (23-3) vs #8 Allegan (31-4)
#4 Lake Odessa Lakewood (22-7) vs #5 Montrose (28-3)
#3 Yale (26-6) vs #6 Ogemaw Heights (38-6)
#2 Whitehall (30-0) vs #7 Hart (26-6)
Dundee has won eight straight titles, and they will have to go through Allegan to continue this streak. Whitehall has a chance to knock them off, as they have been a consistently great program in Division 3. This weekend should be very exciting.
Division 4 - 12 pm
#1 Hudson (34-3) vs #8 Powers North Central (17-5)
#4 Decatur (37-6) vs #5 Union City (27-8)
#3 Clinton (28-8) vs #6 Roscommon (32-7)
#2 St Louis (23-3) vs #7 New Lothrop (19-9)
St. Louis lost to Hudson in the 2024 state finals 41-17, and we could see a rematch this Saturday afternoon, but upsets can always happen. The Hudson program under Scott Marry has won four straight titles, and they have a chance to add to it again this weekend.