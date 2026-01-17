Divine Child High School Head Coach Chris Laney Named Michigan Coach of the Year
Divine Child High School was one of the best teams in all of Michigan high school football last year, regardless of division. The Falcons went 13-1, playing a difficult schedule, with their only loss coming to an out-of-state team, St. Francis De Sales, 24-17 in a road game down in Toledo.
Divine Child eventually won the MHSAA Division 4 state championship at Ford Field, beating a great Unity Christian team 23-22 in a thriller.
Divine Child's Chris Laney is the Coach of the Year
The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association is hosting its annual gathering in Mount Pleasant, and all eyes were on the big moment, as Divine Child head coach Chris Laney was named Coach of the Year, an honor recognizing his outstanding leadership and success on the field.
Laney posted a humble acceptance of the award on X, saying, “Was honored last night to receive the @michiganhsfca Coach of the Year award. As any coach knows, it was really an award for my entire staff…certainly, not just me. Was honored to get a picture with the legend, Coach John Herrington afterwards. Go Falcons.”
Defense Wins Championships
A big reason for Divine Child's success was its standout defense. The Falcons had five shutouts last season and averaged just 7.5 points allowed per game. Divine Child gave up a combined 13 points in the first six games, proving that stopping opponents was their specialty.
In an interview with Paul Costanzo after the state title win, Laney said, "I wasn’t the one that coined it, but defense wins championships, and we had a great defense this year. Great defensive staff. The kids bought in, they really checked their egos this year at the door and played within our scheme defensively.”
Divine Child Has Great Player Development
Divine Child has sent numerous players to the next level who have had success. The next big star could be Marcello Vitti, who was a two-way standout on the 2025 Divine Child team. Vitti is taking his talents to Iowa to play on Kirk Ferentz's elite defense. Vitti had a stellar state title game, posting 14 tackles while also providing on offense.
NFL Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson is a 2017 graduate of Divine Child. He had 14 sacks in his senior year at Michigan before being drafted No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions.
Former Divine Child center Dylan Senda committed to Northwestern out of high school and has since transferred to Auburn and now Toledo.