The Michigan High School Hockey Finals were once again a day to remember. Across all three divisions, talented teams came in hungry, each looking to etch their names onto a state championship trophy and add another shining moment to their legacy. USA Hockey Arena was host to some amazing games, and fans were not disappointed.

Division 1 Championship

Detroit Catholic Central won its seventh straight state title. However, they were the underdogs this year with Howell being the most dominant team in the state this season. Detroit Catholic Central knocked Howell off in the Regionals 1-0 and was destined to win another championship. They played a really talented Northville team, but the Shamrocks dominated from start to finish.

Catholic Central outshot the Mustangs 47-15, ultimately leading to an astonishing 6-0 victory. In an interview with Keith Dunlap of MHSAA, head coach Brandon Kaleniecki said, "I think each one’s special in their own way. We try not to look at the numbers in a row. Each year is its own special team, and that’s what makes it so much fun for us.” Catholic Central has by far been the best program in the state over the last 10 years, and they backed it up once again.

Division 2 Championship

We had a rematch of last year's state title game in Division 2 between Flint Powers Catholic and Livonia Stevenson. Last year, Flint Powers won in an overtime thriller, and Stevenson was looking for revenge. The two teams had met once this year, where Livonia Stevenson fell 9-1 to a very talented Flint Powers team.

In the playoffs, past results don’t matter, as every game is a new battle. And this one lived up to the hype. The score was a nail-biting 2-1 late in the third period. Flint Powers sealed the victory when Ethan Haley sent the puck into the empty net, making it 3-1. They would go on to finish 4-1, claiming their second straight Division 2 state title and cementing their place as one of Michigan’s powerhouse high school hockey programs.

Division 3 Championship

The Division 3 championship was once again a great contest, where Houghton took on defending champions Orchard Lake St. Mary's. Houghton ended up taking the win 5-2, winning their first title since 1982.

It wasn't easy, though, as St. Mary's was up 2-1 in the third period, but in the final 15 minutes, Houghton dominated play, scoring four unanswered goals to knock off one of the state's premier programs in Orchard Lake, St. Mary's.