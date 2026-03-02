High School

Michigan High School State Wrestling Duals Tournament Championship Results

Michigan high school wrestling crowns its state champions at the Dow Events Center.

The Hudson Tigers take to the mats as the top seed in Division 4 and are chasing immortality for themselves and their coach during the MHSAA Team State Wrestling Finals
Over the weekend in Kalamazoo, Michigan’s top high school wrestling programs faced off in the state finals at the Dow Events Center, delivering a weekend full of exciting and hard-fought matches. With so much great wrestling action on display, let’s take a look at the champions in each of Michigan’s four wrestling divisions.

Division 1

Quarterfinals – Friday, Feb. 27

#1 Detroit Catholic Central 61, #8 Macomb Dakota 15

#5 Rockford 48, #4 Temperance Bedford 18

#3 Brighton 37, #6 Davison 31

#2 Hartland 57, #7 Rochester Adams 8

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 28

#1 Detroit Catholic Central 52, #5 Rockford 18

#2 Hartland 39, #3 Brighton 30

Finals – Saturday, Feb. 28

#1 Detroit Catholic Central 43, #2 Hartland 16

Detroit Catholic Central takes home its fourth straight state title in the team finals, beating the No. 2 seed Hartland 43-16.

Division 2

Quarterfinals – Friday, Feb. 27

#1 Lowell 71, #8 Fruitport 8

#5 New Boston Huron 48, #4 Linden 16

#6 Eaton Rapids 33, #3 Algonac 32

#2 Three Rivers 42, #7 Freeland 29

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 28

#1 Lowell 55, #5 New Boston Huron 15

#6 Eaton Rapids 39, #2 Three Rivers 30

Finals – Saturday, Feb. 28

#1 Lowell 62, #6 Eaton Rapids 4

With another dominant run in Division 2, Lowell has once again proved they are a top program with title No. 13 in the last 13 years.

Division 3

Quarterfinals – Friday, Feb. 27

#1 Dundee 70, #8 Allegan 3

#4 Lake Odessa Lakewood 32, #5 Montrose 27

#3 Yale 39, #6 Ogemaw Heights 27

#2 Whitehall 45, #7 Hart 25

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 28

#1 Dundee 63, #4 Lake Odessa Lakewood 6

#3 Yale 56, #2 Whitehall 8

Finals – Saturday, Feb. 28

#1 Dundee 60, #3 Yale 6

Dundee has won title Number nine in the last nine years, as they knocked off Yale 60-6 in the finals.

Division 4

Quarterfinals – Friday, Feb. 27

#1 Hudson 84, #8 Powers North Central -1

#4 Decatur 52, #5 Union City 28

#3 Clinton 60, #6 Roscommon 17

#2 St Louis 60, #7 New Lothrop 14

Semifinals – Saturday, Feb. 28

#1 Hudson 65, #4 Decatur 9

#3 Clinton 46, #2 St Louis 27

Finals – Saturday, Feb. 28

#1 Hudson 50, #3 Clinton 15

Scott Marry's Hudson program has now won five straight state titles in Division 4 continuing an impressive run.

