ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The No. 2 Moorhead Spuds (24-3-1) play the No. 7 Lakeville South Cougars (14-11-3) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A quarterfinal on Thursday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The Spuds won their first state title in school history last season after 20 prior state tournament appearances. They are very talented once again and led by senior forward Tyden Bergeson. He has 75 points and is a Mr. Hockey finalist.

The Spuds are averaging an impressive six goals per game.

Lakeville South won the Section 1AA playoffs with a 3-1 win against Farmington. The Cougars made the state tournament despite the school placing head coach Josh Storm on leave. Girls hockey head coach Kurt Weber is the interim head coach.

Senior forward Carter Ernst leads the Cougars with 48 points (19G, 29A).

Moorhead vs. Lakeville South: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Quarterfinal

