Flint Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the Flint metro area on Friday, October 24, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Flint Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of the top teams in the state as No. 5 Grand Blanc looks to stay undefeated as they travel to take on No. 22 Romeo. Meanwhile, No. 15 Goodrich hosts Gladwin at 7:00 p.m.
Flint High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
Bullock Creek (4-4) at Swan Valley (7-1) - 7:00 PM
North Huron (5-2) at Bad Axe (2-3) - 7:00 PM
Roscommon (0-8) at Tawas Area (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Valley Lutheran (8-0) at Unionville-Sebewaing (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Reese (4-4) at Sandusky (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Standish-Sterling (0-7) at Reed City (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Hesperia (1-7) at St. Louis (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Gabriel Richard (8-0) at Montrose (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Everest Collegiate (5-3) at Nouvel Catholic Central (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Vassar (2-6) at Perry (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Frankfort (5-3) at Oscoda (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Harbor Beach (8-0) at Millington (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Yale (4-4) at Powers Catholic (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Laker (5-3) at Marlette (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Clio (4-4) at Lakeville (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Morris (1-7) at Hemlock (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Beal City (8-0) at Ithaca (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Lake Fenton (3-5) at Hamady (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Ubly (3-5) at Clinton (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Cass City (6-2) at Michigan Lutheran Seminary (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Brandon (4-4) at Pontiac (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Flint Southwestern Academy (1-7) at Bendle (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Houghton Lake (3-5) at Beaverton (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Durand (6-2) at Bath (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Pinconning (2-5) at Carrollton (0-8) - 7:00 PM
Laingsburg (3-5) at Caro (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Saginaw United (2-6) at Heritage (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Shepherd (4-3) at Grayling (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Gladwin (5-3) at Goodrich (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Corunna (2-6) at Chesaning (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (2-6) at Chippewa Hills (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Cheboygan (3-5) at New Lothrop (5-3) - 7:00 PM
New Standard Academy (7-1) at Bridgeport (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Birch Run (4-4) at Ida (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Frankenmuth (7-1) at Armada (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Alma (3-5) at Big Rapids (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Waverly (0-8) at Ovid-Elsie (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Glenn (4-3) at Swartz Creek (2-6) - 7:00 PM
Clare (5-2) at Petoskey (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Owosso (4-4) at Garber (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Walled Lake Northern (2-6) at Holly (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Fenton (5-2) at North Branch (2-6) - 7:00 PM
St. Johns (4-4) at Lincoln (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant (8-0) at Ypsilanti (3-5) - 7:00 PM
Jackson (2-6) at Haslett (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Linden (6-2) at Chelsea (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand Blanc (8-0) at Romeo (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Lapeer (2-6) at Davison (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Midland (4-4) at Dow (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Flushing (4-4) at Dexter (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Cadillac (2-6) at Freeland (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Bay City Western (3-5) at Bay City Central (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Carman-Ainsworth (0-8) at Kearsley (1-7) - 7:00 PM
Alpena (1-7) at Meridian (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Ogemaw Heights (6-1) at Croswell-Lexington (4-4) - 7:30 PM
