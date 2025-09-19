High School

Flint Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Flint area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Michigan high school football season continues on September 19

Robin Erickson

No. 20 Goodrich takes on Lake Fenton on Friday night at 7:00 PM.
No. 20 Goodrich takes on Lake Fenton on Friday night at 7:00 PM.

There are 45 games scheduled across the Flint metro area on Friday, September 19, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Flint Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Michigan top-ranked teams as No. 6 Davison takes on Heritage at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, No. 12 Grand Blanc faces off against Traverse City West in what could be a matchup to watch.

Flint High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

Swan Valley (2-1) vs Glenn (2-0) - 7:00 PM

Bullock Creek (2-1) vs Standish-Sterling (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Shepherd (3-0) vs Ogemaw Heights (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Reese (2-1) vs Unionville-Sebewaing (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-1) vs Nouvel Catholic Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Ubly (1-2) vs Marlette (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Harbor Beach (3-0) vs Vassar (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Farwell (2-1) vs St. Louis (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Pinconning (1-2) vs Meridian (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Fowler (2-1) vs Perry (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Powers Catholic (0-3) vs Freeland (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Montrose (3-0) vs Lakeville (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Pewamo-Westphalia (3-0) vs Laingsburg (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Valley Lutheran (3-0) vs Hemlock (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Bentley (1-2) vs Genesee (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Beal City (3-0) vs McBain (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Hamady (1-2) vs Flint Southwestern Academy (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Ovid-Elsie (2-1) vs Durand (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Goodrich (3-0) vs Lake Fenton (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Oscoda (1-2) vs Charlevoix (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Cass City (1-2) vs Millington (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Tawas Area (1-2) vs Benzie Central (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Mt. Morris (0-3) vs Chesaning (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Bendle (3-0) vs Sandusky (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Beaverton (2-1) vs Harrison (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Carrollton (0-3) vs Ithaca (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Laker (3-0) vs Caro (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Garber (2-1) vs Frankenmuth (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Corunna (0-3) vs Brandon (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Gladwin (0-3) vs Clare (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Newaygo (0-3) vs Chippewa Hills (1-2) - 7:00 PM

New Lothrop (2-1) vs Birch Run (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Alma (0-3) vs Bridgeport (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Owosso (3-0) vs Clio (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Mt. Pleasant (3-0) vs Traverse City Central (1-1) - 7:00 PM

Haslett (2-1) vs Mason (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Holly (2-1) vs Linden (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Swartz Creek (0-3) vs Fenton (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Eastern (1-2) vs St. Johns (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Traverse City West (2-1) vs Grand Blanc (3-0) - 7:00 PM

Kearsley (1-2) vs Flushing (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Davison (3-0) vs Heritage (0-3) - 7:00 PM

Bay City Western (2-1) vs Dow (2-1) - 7:00 PM

Midland (2-1) vs Bay City Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Carman-Ainsworth (0-3) vs Lapeer (1-2) - 7:00 PM

Published
