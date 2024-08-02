Grand Blanc native Grant Fisher wins bronze in 10,000-meters at 2024 Paris Olympics
Grand Blanc High School alumni Grant Fisher finished in third place in the men's 10,000-meter run on Friday at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He finished with a time of 26:43.46. Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won with a 26:43.14, and Berihu Aregawi of Ethiopia finished second with a time of 26:43.44.
Fisher won bronze with a late burst on the final turn, and he got close to silver, but Aregawi passed him right before the line.
Fisher is the first American to medal in the event since Galen Rupp won the silver medal in the 2012 London Olympic games, and he is just the second American to medal in 56 years. Fisher finished fifth in the 10,000-meter race in the Tokyo Olympic games held in 2021.
Fisher ran a sub-4 mile while in high school, and he was a two-time Foot Locker national cross country champion. Fisher is the MHSAA record holder in the 1,600-meter race when he he won the state title in 2015 with a time of 4:00.28. Fisher also won the 3,200-meter race in 2015 with a time of 8:53.41.
Fisher won the 1,600-meter race and the 3,200-meter race in 2014, and he won the 3,200-meters and finished second in the 1,600-meters in 2013, his sophomore year.
Fisher isn't done at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He competes in the 5,000-meter race on August 7 at 5:10 a.m. ET. Fisher finished ninth in that event in 2021.
