High School

Grand Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Grand Rapids area live updates and final scores as the 2025 Michigan high school football season continues into the seventh week of action on October 10th

Robin Erickson

There are 72 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area from Friday, October 10, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend in the Grand Rapids area on Friday include Michigan's top ranked teams as the No. 3 Hudsonville Eagles look to stay undefeated against No. 11 East Kentwood. Meanwhile, No. 19 Portage Central takes on Portage Northern.

Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 72 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 7 Rockford taking on Jenison at 7:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Ionia (0-6) vs Sexton (3-3) - 6:00 PM

Schoolcraft (5-1) vs Saugatuck (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Gobles (4-2) vs Muskegon Heights (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Springport (6-0) vs Quincy (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Reading (3-3) vs Union City (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Reed City (4-2) vs Newaygo (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Saranac (4-2) vs Genesee (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Frankfort (4-2) vs Muskegon Catholic Central (1-4) - 7:00 PM

Fowler (5-1) vs Pewamo-Westphalia (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Mason County Central (2-4) vs Hesperia (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Manistee (2-4) vs Shelby (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Lakewood (2-4) vs Lansing Catholic (1-5) - 7:00 PM

North Muskegon (4-2) vs Ravenna (3-3) - 7:00 PM

South Christian (3-3) vs Zeeland East (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Whitehall (4-2) vs Ludington (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Pennfield (2-4) vs Marshall (2-4) - 7:00 PM

White Cloud (0-6) vs Lakeview (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Otsego (2-4) vs Paw Paw (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Three Rivers (4-2) vs Edwardsburg (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Olivet (5-1) vs Charlotte (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Galesburg-Augusta (3-3) vs Kellogg (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Hart (3-3) vs Orchard View (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0) vs Holland Christian (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Spring Lake (3-3) vs Forest Hills Eastern (3-3) - 7:00 PM

West Catholic (5-1) vs Wayland (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Hamilton (2-4) vs Christian (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Homer (2-4) vs Addison (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Constantine (4-2) vs Parchment (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Decatur (4-2) vs Comstock (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Portland (6-0) vs Eaton Rapids (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Coloma (3-3) vs Lawton (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Hartford (2-4) vs Centreville (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Bronson (5-1) vs White Pigeon (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Kent City (6-0) vs Central Montcalm (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Morley Stanwood (2-4) vs Boyne City (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Belding (5-1) vs Oakridge (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Wyoming (1-4) vs Unity Christian (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Portage Northern (5-1) vs Portage Central (6-0) - 7:00 PM

South Haven (3-3) vs Hackett Catholic Prep (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Big Rapids (6-0) vs Grant (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Montague (2-4) vs Fremont (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Dowagiac (4-2) vs Buchanan (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Comstock Park (1-4) vs Kelloggsville (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Chippewa Hills (3-3) vs Tri County Area (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Benton Harbor (0-5) vs Berrien Springs (4-1) - 7:00 PM

Watervliet (2-4) vs Allegan (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Forest Hills Central (2-4) vs Zeeland East (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Plainwell (2-4) vs Sturgis (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Niles (6-0) vs Vicksburg (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Holland (2-4) vs Hopkins (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Harper Creek (5-1) vs Hastings (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Godwin Heights (4-1) vs Fruitport (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Zeeland West (4-2) vs Forest Hills Central (2-4) - 7:00 PM

East Grand Rapids (4-2) vs Thornapple Kellogg (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Kenowa Hills (5-1) vs Coopersville (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Okemos (2-4) vs Coldwater (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Gull Lake (0-6) vs Norrix (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Sparta (3-3) vs Cedar Springs (5-1) - 7:00 PM

Northview (4-2) vs Ottawa Hills (0-6) - 7:00 PM

Union (0-6) vs Muskegon (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Mattawan (2-4) vs St. Joseph (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Rockford (4-2) vs Jenison (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Lakeview (0-6) vs Lakeshore (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Grand Ledge (5-0) vs DeWitt (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Mona Shores (3-3) vs Forest Hills Northern (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Grandville (4-2) vs Grand Haven (1-5) - 7:00 PM

East Kentwood (5-1) vs Hudsonville (6-0) - 7:00 PM

Greenville (1-5) vs Cadillac (2-4) - 7:00 PM

Reeths-Puffer (2-4) vs Byron Center (3-3) - 7:00 PM

Caledonia (3-3) vs West Ottawa (1-5) - 7:00 PM

Kalamazoo Central (3-3) vs Battle Creek Central (4-2) - 7:00 PM

Allendale (1-5) vs Lowell (4-2) - 7:30 PM

