Grand Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area from Friday, October 17, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend in the Grand Rapids area on Friday include Michigan's top ranked teams as the No. 3 Hudsonville Eagles look to stay undefeated against Grand Haven. Meanwhile, No. 8 Rockford looks to move up in the rankings with a win against Caledonia.
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
Oakland Christian (5-2) vs Muskegon Catholic Central (1-5) - 1:00 PM
Muskegon Heights (2-5) vs Sacred Heart Academy (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Oakridge (5-2) vs Ravenna (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Springport (7-0) vs Union City (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Hopkins (4-3) vs Reed City (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Quincy (4-3) vs Maple Valley (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Lakewood (3-4) vs Olivet (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Shelby (5-2) vs Mason County Central (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Manistee (2-5) vs Montague (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Tri County Area (5-2) vs Kent City (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Pewamo-Westphalia (7-0) vs Perry (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Newaygo (0-7) vs North Muskegon (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian (7-0) vs South Christian (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Ludington (7-0) vs Orchard View (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Marshall (3-4) vs Harper Creek (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Lee (2-3) vs White Cloud (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Kelloggsville (5-2) vs Godwin Heights (5-1) - 7:00 PM
Lawton (5-2) vs Saugatuck (2-5) - 7:00 PM
White Pigeon (6-1) vs Decatur (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Kellogg (2-5) vs Schoolcraft (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Hemlock (1-6) vs Lakeview (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Edwardsburg (6-1) vs Vicksburg (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Paw Paw (4-3) vs Three Rivers (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Hart (3-4) vs Hesperia (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Eastern (3-4) vs West Catholic (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Christian (4-3) vs Wayland (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Hamilton (2-5) vs Spring Lake (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Lansing Catholic (1-6) vs Ionia (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Watervliet (2-5) vs Constantine (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Hartford (2-5) vs Comstock (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Charlotte (4-3) vs Portland (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Columbia Central (4-3) vs Homer (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Coloma (3-4) vs Galesburg-Augusta (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Centreville (3-4) vs Cassopolis (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Bronson (6-1) vs Reading (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Bath (4-3) vs Saranac (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Parchment (2-5) vs Hackett Catholic Prep (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Grant (2-5) vs Morley Stanwood (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Fremont (1-6) vs Whitehall (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Dowagiac (5-2) vs Williamston (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Comstock Park (1-5) vs Belding (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Hills (3-4) vs Central Montcalm (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Buchanan (4-3) vs Benton Harbor (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Allegan (2-5) vs South Haven (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Wyoming (1-5) vs Zeeland West (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Holland Christian (4-3) vs Thornapple Kellogg (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Sturgis (0-7) vs Otsego (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-5) vs Pennfield (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Plainwell (3-4) vs Niles (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore (2-5) vs Gull Lake (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Greenville (2-5) vs Kenowa Hills (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Fruitport (3-4) vs Holland (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Central (2-6) vs Zeeland East (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Ottawa Hills (0-7) vs East Grand Rapids (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Big Rapids (7-0) vs Coopersville (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Hastings (4-3) vs Coldwater (6-1) - 7:00 PM
Norrix (3-4) vs Portage Northern (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Sparta (3-4) vs Lowell (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Cedar Springs (6-1) vs Allendale (1-6) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-0) vs Northview (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon (5-2) vs Reeths-Puffer (2-5) - 7:00 PM
Mona Shores (4-3) vs Union (0-7) - 7:00 PM
Mattawan (2-5) vs Kalamazoo Central (4-3) - 7:00 PM
West Ottawa (2-5) vs Jenison (3-4) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (0-7) vs Portage Central (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Hudsonville (7-0) vs Grand Haven (2-5) - 7:00 PM
East Kentwood (5-2) vs Grandville (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Grand Ledge (5-1) vs Detroit Catholic Central (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Northern (3-4) vs Byron Center (4-3) - 7:00 PM
Caledonia (3-4) vs Rockford (5-2) - 7:00 PM
St. Joseph (4-3) vs Battle Creek Central (4-3) - 7:00 PM
