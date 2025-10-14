Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 14, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is in full swing, and High School On SI has top 25 rankings every week. Here are the rankings after seven weeks of the season.
Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 14, 2025
No. 1 Cass Tech (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Technicians routed East English Village Prep 67-0. They’ll play Bedford next week.
No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Shamrocks hosted St. John’s Jesuit from Ohio, and they defeated the Titans 48-7. They play Grand Ledge this week.
No. 3 Hudsonville (7-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Eagles survived against previous No. 11 East Kentwood 43-42 with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brady VanLaecke to Andrew Meerman on the final play. The touchdown topped a six-play, 75-yard drive for the win. Hudsonville plays at Grand Haven this week.
No. 4 Harper Woods (7-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Pioneers defeated previous No. 4 and undefeated Saline 41-32 for one of the best wins in the state this season. Dakota Guerrant scored a rushing, receiving and special teams touchdown.
No. 5 St. Mary’s Prep (6-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Eaglets defeated Central Catholic (OH) 36-21. They play at home against Brother Rice this week.
No. 6 Davison (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Cardinals defeated Carmain-Ainsworth 58-0. They’ll face their biggest test of the season against No. 10 Grand Blanc this week.
No. 7 Saline (6-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Hornets lost for the first time this season. They fell to previous No. 10 Harper Woods 41-32. They’ll look to rebound with a win against Bedford this week.
No. 8 Rockford (5-2)
Previous rank: 7
Rockford cruised to a win against Jenison 38-7. The Rams play against Caledonia this week.
No. 9 DeWitt (7-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Panthers scored 50 points for the third straight win with a 59-7 against Grand Ledge. They play at Okemos this week.
No. 10 Grand Blanc (7-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Bobcats defeated Saginaw United 50-6. This week, they play No. 6 Davison at home before facing No. 23 Romeo next week.
No. 11 Clarkston (6-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Wolves defeated previous No. 23 West Bloomfield 38-10 to remain undefeated in OAA-R conference play. They play Farmington this week.
No. 12 Detroit King (5-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Crusaders crushed Detroit Henry Ford 51-0. They’ll play No. 1 Cass Tech in the PSL Championship on Friday.
No. 13 East Kentwood (5-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Falcons were victim to a game-winning play from No. 3 Hudsonville in a 43-42 loss. This week, they will play at Grandville, a team that recently fell out of the top 25.
No. 14 Carlson (7-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Marauders defeated a good Woodhaven team 27-23. Running back Izaiah Wright scored three touchdowns in the win.
No. 15 Goodrich (7-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Martians tally another blowout win, this one a 55-7 win against Corunna. They play Fenton this week.
No. 16 Belleville (6-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Tigers defeated Glen 28-23 to remain undefeated in KLAA-E play. They finish conference play with Wayne Memorial this week.
No. 17 Portage Central (7-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Mustangs shut out Portage Northern 30-0. They will play at home against Lakeview this week.
No. 18 Dexter (6-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Dreadnaughts defeated Skyline 48-7. They’ll face another team from Ann Arbor, Pioneer, this week.
No. 19 Adams (5-2)
Previous rank: 21
Adams topped Lake Orion 29-27 in a close OAA-R game. They’ll play Birmingham Seaholm this week.
No. 20 Oxford (5-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Wildcats have won three games in a row, and last week they defeated Athens (Troy) 31-28. They will play at home against North Farmington.
No. 21 Brighton (6-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Bulldogs handled Salem 35-14. They will play Howell this week.
No. 22 Muskegon (5-2)
Previous rank: 25
The Big Reds have shaken off two early season losses to win five in a row. They play at Reeths-Puffer this week.
No. 23 Romeo (5-2)
Previous rank: N/R
The Bulldogs defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson 45-9. They play Roseville at home this week.
No. 24 Dakota (6-1)
Previous rank: N/R
The Cougars jump back into the rankings after a 14-7 win against Utica Eisenhower. They play at home against Utica this week.
No. 25 West Bloomfield (5-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Lakers remain in the top 25 even after two losses, the latest a 38-10 loss to No. 11 Clarkston. They will play at Bloomfield Hills this week.
More from High School On SI