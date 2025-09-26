Grand Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 70 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday, September 26th, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend in the Grand Rapids area on Friday include three of Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 9 Rockford takes on No. 12 Grandville at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 3 Hudsonville travels to take on Jenison who boasts an impressive 3-1 record.
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Charlotte (3-1) vs Sexton (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Hopkins (2-2) vs Kelloggsville (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Bear Lake (3-1) vs Holton (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon Heights (2-2) vs Marcellus (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Union City (3-1) vs Quincy (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Springport (4-0) vs Sand Creek (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Reading (2-2) vs Stockbridge (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Orchard View (1-3) vs Muskegon Catholic Central (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Parchment (1-3) vs South Haven (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Homer (1-3) vs Vandercook Lake (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Hesperia (1-3) vs Shelby (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Tri County Area (3-1) vs Newaygo (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Mason County Central (1-3) vs Ravenna (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Whitehall (3-1) vs Manistee (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Perry (0-4) vs Saranac (2-2) - 7:00 PM
White Cloud (0-4) vs Morley Stanwood (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Ludington (4-0) vs Montague (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Lee (0-5) vs Godwin Heights (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (0-4) vs Kent City (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Dansville (0-4) vs Pewamo-Westphalia (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Saugatuck (2-2) vs Kellogg (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Otsego (1-3) vs Edwardsburg (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Vicksburg (3-1) vs Three Rivers (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Lawton (3-1) vs Galesburg-Augusta (2-2) - 7:00 PM
North Muskegon (3-1) vs Hart (2-2) - 7:00 PM
West Catholic (3-1) vs Spring Lake (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Forest Hills Eastern (3-1) vs Christian (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Hamilton (1-3) vs Wayland (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Olivet (3-1) vs Ionia (0-4) - 7:00 PM
White Pigeon (4-0) vs Comstock (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Lakewood (2-2) vs Portland (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Schoolcraft (3-1) vs Coloma (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Cassopolis (1-3) vs Decatur (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Centreville (2-2) vs Bronson (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Reed City (3-1) vs Big Rapids (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Laker (3-1) vs Central Montcalm (4-0) - 7:00 PM
South Christian (1-3) vs Wyoming (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Ottawa Hills (0-4) vs Holland Christian (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Watervliet (2-2) vs Hackett Catholic Prep (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Oakridge (3-1) vs Fremont (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Dowagiac (3-1) vs Brandywine (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Grant (1-3) vs Chippewa Hills (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Constantine (3-1) vs Allegan (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Zeeland West (3-1) vs Zeeland East (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-0) vs Thornapple Kellogg (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Paw Paw (1-3) vs Plainwell (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Marshall (2-2) vs Northwest (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Niles (4-0) vs Sturgis (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Kenowa Hills (4-0) vs Harper Creek (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Belding (3-1) vs Holland (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Hastings (2-2) vs Pennfield (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Portage Northern (3-1) vs Gull Lake (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Comstock Park (2-2) vs Fruitport (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian (4-0) vs Forest Hills Central (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Reeths-Puffer (1-3) vs Union (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Coopersville (1-3) vs Greenville (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Coldwater (3-1) vs Western (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Cedar Springs (3-1) vs Lowell (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Allendale (0-4) vs Sparta (2-2) - 7:00 PM
East Grand Rapids (2-2) vs Northview (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Mattawan (1-3) vs Portage Central (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (0-4) vs Kalamazoo Central (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Hudsonville (4-0) vs Jenison (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Rockford (3-1) vs Grandville (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand Ledge (4-0) vs Waverly (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon (2-2) vs Forest Hills Northern (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Grand Haven (1-3) vs West Ottawa (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Mona Shores (3-1) vs Byron Center (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Caledonia (1-2) vs East Kentwood (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek Central (2-2) vs Norrix (1-3) - 7:00 PM
