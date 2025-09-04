Grand Rapids Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 78 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area from September 4-6, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 12 Byron Center faces off with No. 8 East Kentwood. Meanwhile, No. 1 Cass Tech takes on No. 15 Grandville.
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Thursday, September 4, with the lone matchup being between Kalamozoo Central and Renaissance. You can follow this game live on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Kalamazoo Central (0-1) vs Renaissance (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 76 games scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Friday, September 5, highlighted by No. 4 Hudsonville taking on East Lansing at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Portland (1-0) vs Sexton (0-1) - 5:00 PM
Orchard View (0-1) vs Whitehall (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon Heights (0-1) vs Lawrence (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Saranac (1-0) vs Pewamo-Westphalia (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Quincy (1-0) vs Sand Creek (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Reading (0-1) vs Springport (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Muskegon Catholic Central (0-1) vs Richard (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Parchment (0-1) vs Hopkins (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Union City (1-0) vs Maple Valley (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Montague (0-1) vs Oakridge (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Meridian (0-1) vs Tri County Area (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Olivet (1-0) vs Lansing Catholic (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Kelloggsville (1-0) vs Perry (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Shelby (1-0) vs North Muskegon (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian (1-0) vs Schoolcraft (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Homer (1-0) vs East Jackson (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Kent City (1-0) vs Godwin Heights (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (0-1) vs Saugatuck (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Ithaca (1-0) vs Lawton (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Harrison (1-0) vs White Cloud (0-1) - 7:00 PM
White Pigeon (1-0) vs Hartford (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Ravenna (0-1) vs Hart (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Eaton Rapids (0-1) vs Charlotte (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Fowlerville (1-0) vs Marshall (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Christian (0-1) vs Wheaton Academy (0-1) - 7:00 PM
St. Johns (1-0) vs Ionia (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Stockbridge (0-1) vs Centreville (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Comstock (0-1) vs Cassopolis (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Bronson (1-0) vs Decatur (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Central Montcalm (1-0) vs Newaygo (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Buchanan (1-0) vs Coloma (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Brandywine (0-1) vs Watervliet (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Reed City (0-1) vs Belding (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Wyoming (0-1) vs Lee (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Grant (0-1) vs Hesperia (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Gladwin (0-1) vs Spring Lake (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Fremont (0-1) vs Manistee (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Three Rivers (1-0) vs Dowagiac (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Comstock Park (1-0) vs Holland Christian (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Chippewa Hills (0-1) vs Morley Stanwood (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Berrien Springs (1-0) vs Otsego (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Benton Harbor (0-1) vs Lakewood (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Kellogg (0-1) vs Allegan (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Constantine (1-0) vs Waverly (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Thornapple Kellogg (1-0) vs Hamilton (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Pennfield (0-1) vs Sturgis (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Plainwell (1-0) vs Galesburg-Augusta (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Paw Paw (0-1) vs Kenowa Hills (1-0) - 7:00 PM
South Haven (0-1) vs Holland (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Williamston (1-0) vs Hastings (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Greenville (0-1) vs Forest Hills Eastern (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Fruitport (0-1) vs Big Rapids (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Portage Central (1-0) vs Forest Hills Central (1-0) - 7:00 PM
West Ottawa (0-1) vs Zeeland West (1-0) - 7:00 PM
East Grand Rapids (0-1) vs South Christian (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Union (0-1) vs Okemos (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Coopersville (0-1) vs West Catholic (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Coldwater (1-0) vs Gull Lake (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Norrix (0-1) vs Ottawa Hills (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Harper Creek (1-0) vs Cedar Springs (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Wayland (1-0) vs Sparta (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Allendale (0-1) vs Hackett Catholic Prep (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Vicksburg (1-0) vs Northview (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Rockford (0-1) vs Muskegon (0-1) - 7:00 PM
River Rouge (1-0) vs Mona Shores (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Portage Northern (0-1) vs Midland (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Lowell (1-0) vs Mattawan (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Lakeview (0-1) vs Grand Ledge (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Jenison (1-0) vs Forest Hills Northern (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand Haven (1-0) vs Traverse City West (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Zeeland East (1-0) vs Flushing (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Hudsonville (1-0) vs East Lansing (0-1) - 7:00 PM
Byron Center (0-1) vs East Kentwood (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Grandville (1-0) vs Cass Tech (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Reeths-Puffer (0-1) vs Caledonia (0-0) - 7:00 PM
Battle Creek Central (1-0) vs Everett (1-0) - 7:00 PM
Grand Rapids High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Grand Rapids metro area on Saturday, September 6, with Holton taking on Coleman at 3:30 PM. You can follow the game on our Grand Rapids Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Holton (0-1) vs Coleman (0-1) - 3:30 PM
