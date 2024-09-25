Hall of Fame coach placed on administrative leave in Michigan
Mystery surrounds the status of Anchor Bay head football coach Mike Giannone, who missed his team's game with Eisenhower last Friday after being placed on administrative leave on Sept. 18 by the Anchor Bay School District.
The district declined to discuss the situation, calling it a "personal matter" when contacted by MichiganLive.com.
Giannone was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018 and he was named a MHSFCA regional Coach of the Year 10 times and a three time state Coach of the Year during his time at Chippewa Valley and Warren de La Salle.
His tenure at De La Salle ended abruptly in 2019 after allegations of hazing engulfed the school's football program and seven players faced criminal chargers which were all later dropped. The incident also resulted in school president John Knight being fired.