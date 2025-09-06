Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the second weekend of action.
Adams 31, Rochester 3
Akron-Fairgrove 0, North Huron 36
All Saints Central 1, Caseville 0
Almont 31, Imlay City 14
Annapolis 6, Garden City 43
Armada 34, Croswell-Lexington 12
Athens 0, Concord 78
Athens (Troy) 44, Pontiac 16
Atlanta 26, Rogers City 42
Au Gres-Sims 26, Alcona 0
Bad Axe 34, Mayville 30
Baldwin 20, Mesick 58
Bark River-Harris 30, Iron Mountain 22
Bath 42, Dansville 0
Bay City Central 7, Kearsley 8
Bay City Western 38, Petoskey 32
Beal City 35, Manton 0
Beaverton 8, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40
Beecher 6, Bentley 20
Belding 0, Reed City 24
Bellevue 0, Lenawee Christian 55
Belleville 28, Fordson 12
Bendle 28, Atherton 15
Benzie Central 6, Grayling 35
Berkley 0, Oak Park 32
Berrien Springs 32, Otsego 14
Bessemer 62, Rapid River 6
Big Rapids 14, Fruitport 7
Birch Run 0, Montrose 42
Blissfield 47, Hillsdale 28
Bloomfield Hills 42, Royal Oak 7
Boyne City 36, Elk Rapids 0
Bradford Academy 36, Detroit Leadership Academy 12
Brandon 20, Clare 43
Brandywine 31, Watervliet 32
Breckenridge 26, St. Charles 6
Brethren 0, Inland Lakes 53
Bridgeport 0, Freeland 60
Brighton 48, Canton 0
Brimley 8, Pickford 57
Bronson 20, Decatur 26
Brother Rice 35, University of Detroit Jesuit 7
Buchanan 38, Coloma 14
Bullock Creek 50, Carrollton 8
Burr Oak 30, Pittsford 50
Byron 20, Fulton 48
Byron Center 14, East Kentwood 43
Cabrini 42, Parkway Christian 6
Cadillac 7, Escanaba 36
Caledonia 56, Reeths-Puffer 21
Calumet 55, Westwood 6
Camden-Frontier 58, Tekonsha 8
Canton 0, Brighton 48
Capac 0, Kingston 42
Carman-Ainsworth 6, Grand Blanc 56
Carlson 68, Edsel Ford 0
Caro 6, Unionville-Sebewaing 20
Carrollton 8, Bullock Creek 50
Carson City-Crystal 7, Montabella 52
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20, Whittemore-Prescott 86
Cass City 53, Hemlock 0
Cass Tech 31, Grandville 28
Cassopolis 41, Comstock 12
Cedar Springs 30, Harper Creek 20
Cedarville 52, Forest Area 0
Center Line 25, Clawson 14
Center Line 12, Lutheran Northwest 35
Central Catholic 14, Detroit Catholic Central 27
Central Lake 20, St. Mary Cathedral 34
Central Montcalm 28, Newaygo 24
Centreville 39, Stockbridge 24
Chandler Park Academy 6, Summit Academy 26
Charlevoix 19, Cheboygan 6
Charlotte 48, Eaton Rapids 14
Chelsea 35, Jackson 12
Chesaning 0, Lakeville 28
Chippewa Hills 27, Morley Stanwood 14
Chippewa Valley 7, Lakeview 28
Churchill 20, Dearborn 26
Clarenceville 0, Lutheran North 32
Clare 43, Brandon 20
Clarkston 21, Harper Woods 27
Clawson 14, Center Line 25
Climax-Scotts 41, Potterville 13
Clinton 49, Madison 27
Clio 34, Eastern 13
Coldwater 38, Gull Lake 8
Columbia Central 14, Michigan Center 49
Coloma 14, Buchanan 38
Comstock 12, Cassopolis 41
Comstock Park 19, Holland Christian 35
Concord 78, Athens 0
Constantine 36, Waverly 6
Coopersville 0, West Catholic 34
Corunna 13, Linden 39
Cousino 33, Grosse Pointe North 0
Cranbrook Kingswood 19, Owosso 47
Crestwood 16, Thurston 141
Croswell-Lexington 12, Armada 34
Dakota 30, L'Anse Creuse North 0
Dansville 0, Bath 42
Davison 23, De La Salle Collegiate 21
De La Salle Collegiate 21, Davison 23
Dearborn 26, Churchill 20
Decatur 26, Bronson 20
Deckerville 62, Dryden 6
Detroit Catholic Central 27, Central Catholic 14
Detroit Community 16, Mt. Clemens 14
Detroit Leadership Academy 12, Bradford Academy 36
DeWitt 44, Mason 37
Dexter 48, Monroe 7
Divine Child 35, Lake Fenton 0
Dow 49, Heritage 34
Dowagiac 17, Three Rivers 21
Dryden 6, Deckerville 62
Dundee 0, Onsted 21
Durand 40, New Lothrop 33
East Grand Rapids 21, South Christian 0
East Jackson 16, Homer 14
East Jordan 51, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
East Kentwood 43, Byron Center 14
East Lansing 6, Hudsonville 37
Eastern 13, Clio 34
Eaton Rapids 14, Charlotte 48
Eau Claire 26, Gobles 60
Ecorse 22, Old Redford Academy 14
Edsel Ford 0, Carlson 68
Edwardsburg 40, St. Joseph 37
Elk Rapids 0, Boyne City 36
Erie-Mason 14, Tawas Area 44
Escanaba 36, Cadillac 7
Evart 8, Houghton Lake 14
Everest Collegiate 14, Ubly 22
Everett 36, Battle Creek Central 29
Farwell 58, Osborn 0
Fenton 14, Haslett 15
Ferndale 14, Troy 24
Fitzgerald 36, Port Huron 38
Flat Rock 20, St. Mary Catholic Central 36
Flint Southwestern Academy 6, Pinconning 45
Flushing 13, Zeeland East 14
Forest Area 0, Cedarville 52
Forest Hills Central 0, Portage Central 41
Forest Hills Eastern 42, Greenville 14
Forest Hills Northern 7, Jenison 23
Forest Park 28, Ishpeming 22
Fordson 12, Belleville 28
Fowler 48, Laingsburg 7
Fowlerville 34, Marshall 30
Frankenmuth 21, Swan Valley 14
Frankfort 6, Glen Lake 42
Franklin 19, Glenn 14
Fraser 38, Sterling Heights 8
Freeland 60, Bridgeport 0
Fremont 24, Manistee 36
Fruitport 7, Big Rapids 14
Fulton 48, Byron 20
Gabriel Richard 42, Whitmore Lake 20
Galesburg-Augusta 20, Plainwell 34
Garber 24, Powers Catholic 23
Garden City 43, Annapolis 6
Gaylord 21, Kingsley 14
Genesee 20, New Standard Academy 16
Gladstone 2, Negaunee 25
Gladwin 14, Spring Lake 49
Glen Lake 42, Frankfort 6
Glenn 41, Alma 0
Glenn 14, Franklin 19
Gobles 60, Eau Claire 26
Godwin Heights 6, Kent City 16
Goodrich 21, Lapeer 14
Grand Blanc 56, Carman-Ainsworth 6
Grand Haven 14, Traverse City West 32
Grand Ledge 35, Lakeview 6
Grandville 28, Cass Tech 31
Grant 35, Hesperia 0
Grass Lake 34, Jonesville 38
Grayling 35, Benzie Central 6
Greenville 14, Forest Hills Eastern 42
Grosse Ile 7, Huron 18
Grosse Pointe North 0, Cousino 33
Grosse Pointe South 21, Romeo 18
Groves 21, Oxford 24
Gull Lake 8, Coldwater 38
Gwinn 0, Manistique 1
Hackett Catholic Prep 20, Allendale 6
Hamilton 27, Thornapple Kellogg 28
Hamtramck 29, Westfield Preparatory 6
Hancock 0, Menominee 1
Hanover-Horton 28, Napoleon 8
Harbor Springs 6, Mancelona 42
Harper Creek 20, Cedar Springs 30
Harper Woods 27, Clarkston 21
Harrison 62, White Cloud 0
Hart 16, Ravenna 8
Hartland 30, Novi 0
Hartford 0, White Pigeon 42
Haslett 15, Fenton 14
Hastings 29, Williamston 36
Hazel Park 15, Marysville 23
Hemlock 0, Cass City 53
Henry Ford 14, University Prep Science & Math 13
Heritage 34, Dow 49
Hesperia 0, Grant 35
Hillman 30, Mio-Au Sable 12
Hillsdale 28, Blissfield 47
Holland 26, South Haven 23
Holland Christian 35, Comstock Park 19
Holly 20, Farmington 18
Holt 41, Swartz Creek 0
Homer 14, East Jackson 16
Hopkins 42, Parchment 8
Houghton 6, Kingsford 29
Houghton Lake 14, Evart 8
Howell 35, Salem 20
Hudson 8, Ida 3
Hudsonville 37, East Lansing 6
Huron 18, Grosse Ile 7
Huron 14, Woodhaven 38
Ida 3, Hudson 8
Imlay City 14, Almont 31
Inland Lakes 53, Brethren 0
Ionia 16, St. Johns 49
Iron Mountain 22, Bark River-Harris 30
Ishpeming 22, Forest Park 28
Ithaca 36, Lawton 7
Jackson 12, Chelsea 35
Jefferson 43, Airport 7
Jenison 23, Forest Hills Northern 7
Johannesburg-Lewiston 0, East Jordan 51
Jonesville 38, Grass Lake 34
Kalkaska 20, Oscoda 14
Kearsley 8, Bay City Central 7
Kellogg 22, Allegan 27
Kelloggsville 48, Perry 28
Kenowa Hills 48, Paw Paw 27
Kent City 16, Godwin Heights 6
Kettering 6, South Lyon 55
Kingsley 14, Gaylord 21
Kingsford 29, Houghton 6
Kingston 42, Capac 0
L'Anse 20, West Iron County 14
L'Anse Creuse 7, Utica Eisenhower 33
L'Anse Creuse North 0, Dakota 30
Laingsburg 7, Fowler 48
Lake City 34, Roscommon 28
Lake Fenton 0, Divine Child 35
Lake Orion 20, Stoney Creek 29
Lake Shore 7, Mott 40
Lakeshore 0, Niles 16
Lakeland 48, Walled Lake Northern 20
Laker 36, Vassar 0
Lakeville 28, Chesaning 0
Lakeview 6, Saugatuck 40
Lakeview 28, Chippewa Valley 7
Lakeview 6, Grand Ledge 35
Lakewood 56, Benton Harbor 6
Lamphere 3, Port Huron Northern 2
Lansing Catholic 10, Olivet 34
Lapeer 14, Goodrich 21
LaSalle 38, Stephenson 14
Lawrence 6, Muskegon Heights 35
Lawton 7, Ithaca 36
Lee 14, Wyoming 16
Lenawee Christian 55, Bellevue 0
Leslie 34, Addison 8
Lincoln 14, St. Clair 56
Lincoln 27, Ypsilanti 26
Lincoln Park 27, Anderson 25
Linden 39, Corunna 13
Litchfield 18, Waldron 58
Lowell 49, Mattawan 20
Loyola 6, Nouvel Catholic Central 41
Ludington 54, Mason County Central 13
Lumen Christi Catholic 54, Notre Dame Prep 34
Lutheran 0, Shrine Catholic 39
Lutheran North 32, Clarenceville 0
Lutheran Northwest 35, Center Line 12
Madison 30, Marine City 71
Madison 27, Clinton 49
Mancelona 42, Harbor Springs 6
Manchester 54, Vandercook Lake 3
Manistee 36, Fremont 24
Manistique 1, Gwinn 0
Manton 0, Beal City 35
Maple Valley 7, Union City 36
Marcellus 14, Martin 44
Marine City 71, Madison 30
Marlette 14, Sandusky 36
Marshall 30, Fowlerville 34
Martin 44, Marcellus 14
Marysville 23, Hazel Park 15
Mason 37, DeWitt 44
Mason County Central 13, Ludington 54
Mattawan 20, Lowell 49
Mayville 30, Bad Axe 34
McBain 50, Pine River Area 16
Melvindale 0, Robichaud 1
Menominee 1, Hancock 0
Meridian 20, Tri County Area 34
Merrill 44, Webberville 6
Merritt Academy 20, Peck 42
Mesick 58, Baldwin 20
Michigan Center 49, Columbia Central 14
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40, Beaverton 8
Midland 10, Portage Northern 24
Milan 14, Riverview 45
Milford 27, Mott 28
Millington 53, Standish-Sterling 14
Mio-Au Sable 12, Hillman 30
Mona Shores 16, River Rouge 6
Monroe 7, Dexter 48
Montabella 52, Carson City-Crystal 7
Montague 7, Oakridge 15
Montrose 42, Birch Run 0
Morley Stanwood 14, Chippewa Hills 27
Morrice 7, St. Patrick 14
Mott 28, Milford 27
Mott 40, Lake Shore 7
Mt. Clemens 14, Detroit Community 16
Mt. Morris 6, Ovid-Elsie 43
Mt. Pleasant 35, Saginaw United 0
Muskegon 26, Rockford 30
Muskegon Catholic Central 40, Richard 41
Muskegon Heights 35, Lawrence 6
Napoleon 8, Hanover-Horton 28
Negaunee 25, Gladstone 2
New Haven 6, South Lake 24
New Lothrop 33, Durand 40
New Standard Academy 16, Genesee 20
Newaygo 24, Central Montcalm 28
Niles 16, Lakeshore 0
North Adams-Jerome 42, St. Philip Catholic Central 12
North Branch 49, Algonac 6
North Central 8, Norway 58
North Dickinson 52, Rudyard 7
North Farmington 28, Walled Lake Western 31
North Huron 36, Akron-Fairgrove 0
North Muskegon 33, Shelby 30
Northview 23, Vicksburg 21
Northville 35, Plymouth 15
Norway 58, North Central 8
Northwest 21, Adrian 24
Northwestern 6, Summerfield 40
Notre Dame Prep 34, Lumen Christi Catholic 54
Nouvel Catholic Central 41, Loyola 6
Novi 0, Hartland 30
Oak Park 32, Berkley 0
Oakridge 15, Montague 7
Ogemaw Heights 32, St. Francis 42
Okemos 7, Union 6
Old Redford Academy 14, Ecorse 22
Olivet 34, Lansing Catholic 10
Onaway 62, Bellaire 14
Onsted 21, Dundee 0
Orchard View 22, Whitehall 48
Osborn 0, Farwell 58
Oscoda 14, Kalkaska 20
Otsego 14, Berrien Springs 32
Ottawa Hills 8, Norrix 37
Our Lady of the Lakes 12, Reese 22
Ovid-Elsie 43, Mt. Morris 6
Owosso 47, Cranbrook Kingswood 19
Oxford 24, Groves 21
Parchment 8, Hopkins 42
Parkway Christian 6, Cabrini 42
Paw Paw 27, Kenowa Hills 48
Peck 42, Merritt Academy 20
Pennfield 34, Sturgis 12
Perry 28, Kelloggsville 48
Petoskey 32, Bay City Western 38
Pewamo-Westphalia 52, Saranac 0
Pickford 57, Brimley 8
Pinckney 21, Tecumseh 31
Pinconning 45, Flint Southwestern Academy 6
Pine River Area 16, McBain 50
Pioneer 13, Bedford 23
Pittsford 50, Burr Oak 30
Plainwell 34, Galesburg-Augusta 20
Plymouth 15, Northville 35
Pontiac 16, Athens (Troy) 44
Port Huron 38, Fitzgerald 36
Port Huron Northern 2, Lamphere 3
Portage Central 41, Forest Hills Central 0
Portage Northern 24, Midland 10
Portland 49, Sexton 12
Potterville 13, Climax-Scotts 41
Powers Catholic 23, Garber 24
Quincy 56, Sand Creek 28
Rapid River 6, Bessemer 62
Ravenna 8, Hart 16
Reading 18, Springport 43
Reed City 24, Belding 0
Reeths-Puffer 21, Caledonia 56
Reese 22, Our Lady of the Lakes 12
Richard 41, Muskegon Catholic Central 40
Richmond 21, Yale 0
River Rouge 6, Mona Shores 16
Riverview 45, Milan 14
Robichaud 1, Melvindale 0
Rochester 3, Adams 31
Rockford 30, Muskegon 26
Rogers City 42, Atlanta 26
Romeo 18, Grosse Pointe South 21
Roosevelt 13, Trenton 48
Roscommon 28, Lake City 34
Roseville 30, Anchor Bay 7
Royal Oak 7, Bloomfield Hills 42
Rudyard 7, North Dickinson 52
Saginaw United 0, Mt. Pleasant 35
Salem 20, Howell 35
Saline 50, Skyline 0
Sand Creek 28, Quincy 56
Sandusky 36, Marlette 14
Saranac 0, Pewamo-Westphalia 52
Saugatuck 40, Lakeview 6
Schoolcraft 19, Unity Christian 40
Sexton 12, Portland 49
Shelby 30, North Muskegon 33
Shrine Catholic 39, Lutheran 0
Skyline 0, Saline 50
South Christian 0, East Grand Rapids 21
South Haven 23, Holland 26
South Lake 24, New Haven 6
South Lyon 55, Kettering 6
South Lyon East 49, Walled Lake Central 19
Southfield Arts & Tech 0, West Bloomfield 37
Sparta 36, Wayland 35
Spring Lake 49, Gladwin 14
Springport 43, Reading 18
St. Charles 6, Breckenridge 26
St. Clair 56, Lincoln 14
St. Francis 42, Ogemaw Heights 32
St. Johns 49, Ionia 16
St. Joseph 37, Edwardsburg 40
St. Louis 0, Valley Lutheran 42
St. Mary Cathedral 34, Central Lake 20
St. Mary Catholic Central 36, Flat Rock 20
St. Mary's Prep 42, St. John's Jesuit 10
St. Patrick 14, Morrice 7
St. Philip Catholic Central 12, North Adams-Jerome 42
Standish-Sterling 14, Millington 53
Stephenson 14, LaSalle 38
Sterling Heights 8, Fraser 38
Sterling Heights Stevenson 21, Utica 7
Stevenson 35, Wayne Memorial 0
Stockbridge 24, Centreville 39
Stoney Creek 29, Lake Orion 20
Sturgis 12, Pennfield 34
Summerfield 40, Northwestern 6
Summit Academy 26, Chandler Park Academy 6
Swan Valley 14, Frankenmuth 21
Swartz Creek 0, Holt 41
Tawas Area 44, Erie-Mason 14
Taylor 21, Allen Park 41
Tecumseh 31, Pinckney 21
Tekonsha 8, Camden-Frontier 58
Thornapple Kellogg 28, Hamilton 27
Three Rivers 21, Dowagiac 17
Thurston 141, Crestwood 16
Traverse City Central 50, Western 14
Traverse City West 32, Grand Haven 14
Trenton 48, Roosevelt 13
Tri County Area 34, Meridian 20
Troy 24, Ferndale 14
Ubly 22, Everest Collegiate 14
Union 6, Okemos 7
Union City 36, Maple Valley 7
Unionville-Sebewaing 20, Caro 6
Unity Christian 40, Schoolcraft 19
University of Detroit Jesuit 7, Brother Rice 35
University Prep 0, Cody 16
University Prep Science & Math 13, Henry Ford 14
Utica 7, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21
Utica Eisenhower 33, L'Anse Creuse 7
Utica Ford 41, Warren Woods-Tower 0
Valley Lutheran 42, St. Louis 0
Vandercook Lake 3, Manchester 54
Vassar 0, Laker 36
Vicksburg 21, Northview 23
Waldron 58, Litchfield 18
Walled Lake Central 19, South Lyon East 49
Walled Lake Northern 20, Lakeland 48
Walled Lake Western 31, North Farmington 28
Warren Woods-Tower 0, Utica Ford 41
Watervliet 32, Brandywine 31
Waverly 6, Constantine 36
Wayne Memorial 0, Stevenson 35
Wayland 35, Sparta 36
Webberville 6, Merrill 44
West Bloomfield 37, Southfield Arts & Tech 0
West Catholic 34, Coopersville 0
West Iron County 14, L'Anse 20
West Ottawa 24, Zeeland West 28
Western 14, Traverse City Central 50
Westfield Preparatory 6, Hamtramck 29
Westwood 6, Calumet 55
White Cloud 0, Harrison 62
White Pigeon 42, Hartford 0
Whitehall 48, Orchard View 22
Whitmore Lake 20, Gabriel Richard 42
Whittemore-Prescott 86, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20
Williamston 36, Hastings 29
Woodhaven 38, Huron 14
Wyoming 16, Lee 14
Yale 0, Richmond 21
Ypsilanti 26, Lincoln 27
Zeeland East 14, Flushing 13
Zeeland West 28, West Ottawa 24