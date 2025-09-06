High School

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Michigan high school football

Robin Erickson

Detroit Catholic Central's Gideon Gash celebrates a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Detroit Catholic Central's Gideon Gash celebrates a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the second weekend of action.

Adams 31, Rochester 3

Akron-Fairgrove 0, North Huron 36

All Saints Central 1, Caseville 0

Almont 31, Imlay City 14

Annapolis 6, Garden City 43

Armada 34, Croswell-Lexington 12

Athens 0, Concord 78

Athens (Troy) 44, Pontiac 16

Atlanta 26, Rogers City 42

Au Gres-Sims 26, Alcona 0

Bad Axe 34, Mayville 30

Baldwin 20, Mesick 58

Bark River-Harris 30, Iron Mountain 22

Bath 42, Dansville 0

Bay City Central 7, Kearsley 8

Bay City Western 38, Petoskey 32

Beal City 35, Manton 0

Beaverton 8, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40

Beecher 6, Bentley 20

Belding 0, Reed City 24

Bellevue 0, Lenawee Christian 55

Belleville 28, Fordson 12

Bendle 28, Atherton 15

Benzie Central 6, Grayling 35

Berkley 0, Oak Park 32

Berrien Springs 32, Otsego 14

Bessemer 62, Rapid River 6

Big Rapids 14, Fruitport 7

Birch Run 0, Montrose 42

Blissfield 47, Hillsdale 28

Bloomfield Hills 42, Royal Oak 7

Boyne City 36, Elk Rapids 0

Bradford Academy 36, Detroit Leadership Academy 12

Brandon 20, Clare 43

Brandywine 31, Watervliet 32

Breckenridge 26, St. Charles 6

Brethren 0, Inland Lakes 53

Bridgeport 0, Freeland 60

Brighton 48, Canton 0

Brimley 8, Pickford 57

Bronson 20, Decatur 26

Brother Rice 35, University of Detroit Jesuit 7

Buchanan 38, Coloma 14

Bullock Creek 50, Carrollton 8

Burr Oak 30, Pittsford 50

Byron 20, Fulton 48

Byron Center 14, East Kentwood 43

Cabrini 42, Parkway Christian 6

Cadillac 7, Escanaba 36

Caledonia 56, Reeths-Puffer 21

Calumet 55, Westwood 6

Camden-Frontier 58, Tekonsha 8

Canton 0, Brighton 48

Capac 0, Kingston 42

Carman-Ainsworth 6, Grand Blanc 56

Carlson 68, Edsel Ford 0

Caro 6, Unionville-Sebewaing 20

Carrollton 8, Bullock Creek 50

Carson City-Crystal 7, Montabella 52

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20, Whittemore-Prescott 86

Cass City 53, Hemlock 0

Cass Tech 31, Grandville 28

Cassopolis 41, Comstock 12

Cedar Springs 30, Harper Creek 20

Cedarville 52, Forest Area 0

Center Line 25, Clawson 14

Center Line 12, Lutheran Northwest 35

Central Catholic 14, Detroit Catholic Central 27

Central Lake 20, St. Mary Cathedral 34

Central Montcalm 28, Newaygo 24

Centreville 39, Stockbridge 24

Chandler Park Academy 6, Summit Academy 26

Charlevoix 19, Cheboygan 6

Charlotte 48, Eaton Rapids 14

Chelsea 35, Jackson 12

Chesaning 0, Lakeville 28

Chippewa Hills 27, Morley Stanwood 14

Chippewa Valley 7, Lakeview 28

Churchill 20, Dearborn 26

Clarenceville 0, Lutheran North 32

Clare 43, Brandon 20

Clarkston 21, Harper Woods 27

Clawson 14, Center Line 25

Climax-Scotts 41, Potterville 13

Clinton 49, Madison 27

Clio 34, Eastern 13

Coldwater 38, Gull Lake 8

Columbia Central 14, Michigan Center 49

Coloma 14, Buchanan 38

Comstock 12, Cassopolis 41

Comstock Park 19, Holland Christian 35

Concord 78, Athens 0

Constantine 36, Waverly 6

Coopersville 0, West Catholic 34

Corunna 13, Linden 39

Cousino 33, Grosse Pointe North 0

Cranbrook Kingswood 19, Owosso 47

Crestwood 16, Thurston 141

Croswell-Lexington 12, Armada 34

Dakota 30, L'Anse Creuse North 0

Dansville 0, Bath 42

Davison 23, De La Salle Collegiate 21

De La Salle Collegiate 21, Davison 23

Dearborn 26, Churchill 20

Decatur 26, Bronson 20

Deckerville 62, Dryden 6

Detroit Catholic Central 27, Central Catholic 14

Detroit Community 16, Mt. Clemens 14

Detroit Leadership Academy 12, Bradford Academy 36

DeWitt 44, Mason 37

Dexter 48, Monroe 7

Divine Child 35, Lake Fenton 0

Dow 49, Heritage 34

Dowagiac 17, Three Rivers 21

Dryden 6, Deckerville 62

Dundee 0, Onsted 21

Durand 40, New Lothrop 33

East Grand Rapids 21, South Christian 0

East Jackson 16, Homer 14

East Jordan 51, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

East Kentwood 43, Byron Center 14

East Lansing 6, Hudsonville 37

Eastern 13, Clio 34

Eaton Rapids 14, Charlotte 48

Eau Claire 26, Gobles 60

Ecorse 22, Old Redford Academy 14

Edsel Ford 0, Carlson 68

Edwardsburg 40, St. Joseph 37

Elk Rapids 0, Boyne City 36

Erie-Mason 14, Tawas Area 44

Escanaba 36, Cadillac 7

Evart 8, Houghton Lake 14

Everest Collegiate 14, Ubly 22

Everett 36, Battle Creek Central 29

Farwell 58, Osborn 0

Fenton 14, Haslett 15

Ferndale 14, Troy 24

Fitzgerald 36, Port Huron 38

Flat Rock 20, St. Mary Catholic Central 36

Flint Southwestern Academy 6, Pinconning 45

Flushing 13, Zeeland East 14

Forest Area 0, Cedarville 52

Forest Hills Central 0, Portage Central 41

Forest Hills Eastern 42, Greenville 14

Forest Hills Northern 7, Jenison 23

Forest Park 28, Ishpeming 22

Fordson 12, Belleville 28

Fowler 48, Laingsburg 7

Fowlerville 34, Marshall 30

Frankenmuth 21, Swan Valley 14

Frankfort 6, Glen Lake 42

Franklin 19, Glenn 14

Fraser 38, Sterling Heights 8

Freeland 60, Bridgeport 0

Fremont 24, Manistee 36

Fruitport 7, Big Rapids 14

Fulton 48, Byron 20

Gabriel Richard 42, Whitmore Lake 20

Galesburg-Augusta 20, Plainwell 34

Garber 24, Powers Catholic 23

Garden City 43, Annapolis 6

Gaylord 21, Kingsley 14

Genesee 20, New Standard Academy 16

Gladstone 2, Negaunee 25

Gladwin 14, Spring Lake 49

Glen Lake 42, Frankfort 6

Glenn 41, Alma 0

Glenn 14, Franklin 19

Gobles 60, Eau Claire 26

Godwin Heights 6, Kent City 16

Goodrich 21, Lapeer 14

Grand Blanc 56, Carman-Ainsworth 6

Grand Haven 14, Traverse City West 32

Grand Ledge 35, Lakeview 6

Grandville 28, Cass Tech 31

Grant 35, Hesperia 0

Grass Lake 34, Jonesville 38

Grayling 35, Benzie Central 6

Greenville 14, Forest Hills Eastern 42

Grosse Ile 7, Huron 18

Grosse Pointe North 0, Cousino 33

Grosse Pointe South 21, Romeo 18

Groves 21, Oxford 24

Gull Lake 8, Coldwater 38

Gwinn 0, Manistique 1

Hackett Catholic Prep 20, Allendale 6

Hamilton 27, Thornapple Kellogg 28

Hamtramck 29, Westfield Preparatory 6

Hancock 0, Menominee 1

Hanover-Horton 28, Napoleon 8

Harbor Springs 6, Mancelona 42

Harper Creek 20, Cedar Springs 30

Harper Woods 27, Clarkston 21

Harrison 62, White Cloud 0

Hart 16, Ravenna 8

Hartland 30, Novi 0

Hartford 0, White Pigeon 42

Haslett 15, Fenton 14

Hastings 29, Williamston 36

Hazel Park 15, Marysville 23

Hemlock 0, Cass City 53

Henry Ford 14, University Prep Science & Math 13

Heritage 34, Dow 49

Hesperia 0, Grant 35

Hillman 30, Mio-Au Sable 12

Hillsdale 28, Blissfield 47

Holland 26, South Haven 23

Holland Christian 35, Comstock Park 19

Holly 20, Farmington 18

Holt 41, Swartz Creek 0

Homer 14, East Jackson 16

Hopkins 42, Parchment 8

Houghton 6, Kingsford 29

Houghton Lake 14, Evart 8

Howell 35, Salem 20

Hudson 8, Ida 3

Hudsonville 37, East Lansing 6

Huron 18, Grosse Ile 7

Huron 14, Woodhaven 38

Ida 3, Hudson 8

Imlay City 14, Almont 31

Inland Lakes 53, Brethren 0

Ionia 16, St. Johns 49

Iron Mountain 22, Bark River-Harris 30

Ishpeming 22, Forest Park 28

Ithaca 36, Lawton 7

Jackson 12, Chelsea 35

Jefferson 43, Airport 7

Jenison 23, Forest Hills Northern 7

Johannesburg-Lewiston 0, East Jordan 51

Jonesville 38, Grass Lake 34

Kalkaska 20, Oscoda 14

Kearsley 8, Bay City Central 7

Kellogg 22, Allegan 27

Kelloggsville 48, Perry 28

Kenowa Hills 48, Paw Paw 27

Kent City 16, Godwin Heights 6

Kettering 6, South Lyon 55

Kingsley 14, Gaylord 21

Kingsford 29, Houghton 6

Kingston 42, Capac 0

L'Anse 20, West Iron County 14

L'Anse Creuse 7, Utica Eisenhower 33

L'Anse Creuse North 0, Dakota 30

Laingsburg 7, Fowler 48

Lake City 34, Roscommon 28

Lake Fenton 0, Divine Child 35

Lake Orion 20, Stoney Creek 29

Lake Shore 7, Mott 40

Lakeshore 0, Niles 16

Lakeland 48, Walled Lake Northern 20

Laker 36, Vassar 0

Lakeville 28, Chesaning 0

Lakeview 6, Saugatuck 40

Lakeview 28, Chippewa Valley 7

Lakeview 6, Grand Ledge 35

Lakewood 56, Benton Harbor 6

Lamphere 3, Port Huron Northern 2

Lansing Catholic 10, Olivet 34

Lapeer 14, Goodrich 21

LaSalle 38, Stephenson 14

Lawrence 6, Muskegon Heights 35

Lawton 7, Ithaca 36

Lee 14, Wyoming 16

Lenawee Christian 55, Bellevue 0

Leslie 34, Addison 8

Lincoln 14, St. Clair 56

Lincoln 27, Ypsilanti 26

Lincoln Park 27, Anderson 25

Linden 39, Corunna 13

Litchfield 18, Waldron 58

Lowell 49, Mattawan 20

Loyola 6, Nouvel Catholic Central 41

Ludington 54, Mason County Central 13

Lumen Christi Catholic 54, Notre Dame Prep 34

Lutheran 0, Shrine Catholic 39

Lutheran North 32, Clarenceville 0

Lutheran Northwest 35, Center Line 12

Madison 30, Marine City 71

Madison 27, Clinton 49

Mancelona 42, Harbor Springs 6

Manchester 54, Vandercook Lake 3

Manistee 36, Fremont 24

Manistique 1, Gwinn 0

Manton 0, Beal City 35

Maple Valley 7, Union City 36

Marcellus 14, Martin 44

Marine City 71, Madison 30

Marlette 14, Sandusky 36

Marshall 30, Fowlerville 34

Martin 44, Marcellus 14

Marysville 23, Hazel Park 15

Mason 37, DeWitt 44

Mason County Central 13, Ludington 54

Mattawan 20, Lowell 49

Mayville 30, Bad Axe 34

McBain 50, Pine River Area 16

Melvindale 0, Robichaud 1

Menominee 1, Hancock 0

Meridian 20, Tri County Area 34

Merrill 44, Webberville 6

Merritt Academy 20, Peck 42

Mesick 58, Baldwin 20

Michigan Center 49, Columbia Central 14

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40, Beaverton 8

Midland 10, Portage Northern 24

Milan 14, Riverview 45

Milford 27, Mott 28

Millington 53, Standish-Sterling 14

Mio-Au Sable 12, Hillman 30

Mona Shores 16, River Rouge 6

Monroe 7, Dexter 48

Montabella 52, Carson City-Crystal 7

Montague 7, Oakridge 15

Montrose 42, Birch Run 0

Morley Stanwood 14, Chippewa Hills 27

Morrice 7, St. Patrick 14

Mott 28, Milford 27

Mott 40, Lake Shore 7

Mt. Clemens 14, Detroit Community 16

Mt. Morris 6, Ovid-Elsie 43

Mt. Pleasant 35, Saginaw United 0

Muskegon 26, Rockford 30

Muskegon Catholic Central 40, Richard 41

Muskegon Heights 35, Lawrence 6

Napoleon 8, Hanover-Horton 28

Negaunee 25, Gladstone 2

New Haven 6, South Lake 24

New Lothrop 33, Durand 40

New Standard Academy 16, Genesee 20

Newaygo 24, Central Montcalm 28

Niles 16, Lakeshore 0

North Adams-Jerome 42, St. Philip Catholic Central 12

North Branch 49, Algonac 6

North Central 8, Norway 58

North Dickinson 52, Rudyard 7

North Farmington 28, Walled Lake Western 31

North Huron 36, Akron-Fairgrove 0

North Muskegon 33, Shelby 30

Northview 23, Vicksburg 21

Northville 35, Plymouth 15

Norway 58, North Central 8

Northwest 21, Adrian 24

Northwestern 6, Summerfield 40

Notre Dame Prep 34, Lumen Christi Catholic 54

Nouvel Catholic Central 41, Loyola 6

Novi 0, Hartland 30

Oak Park 32, Berkley 0

Oakridge 15, Montague 7

Ogemaw Heights 32, St. Francis 42

Okemos 7, Union 6

Old Redford Academy 14, Ecorse 22

Olivet 34, Lansing Catholic 10

Onaway 62, Bellaire 14

Onsted 21, Dundee 0

Orchard View 22, Whitehall 48

Osborn 0, Farwell 58

Oscoda 14, Kalkaska 20

Otsego 14, Berrien Springs 32

Ottawa Hills 8, Norrix 37

Our Lady of the Lakes 12, Reese 22

Ovid-Elsie 43, Mt. Morris 6

Owosso 47, Cranbrook Kingswood 19

Oxford 24, Groves 21

Parchment 8, Hopkins 42

Parkway Christian 6, Cabrini 42

Paw Paw 27, Kenowa Hills 48

Peck 42, Merritt Academy 20

Pennfield 34, Sturgis 12

Perry 28, Kelloggsville 48

Petoskey 32, Bay City Western 38

Pewamo-Westphalia 52, Saranac 0

Pickford 57, Brimley 8

Pinckney 21, Tecumseh 31

Pinconning 45, Flint Southwestern Academy 6

Pine River Area 16, McBain 50

Pioneer 13, Bedford 23

Pittsford 50, Burr Oak 30

Plainwell 34, Galesburg-Augusta 20

Plymouth 15, Northville 35

Pontiac 16, Athens (Troy) 44

Port Huron 38, Fitzgerald 36

Port Huron Northern 2, Lamphere 3

Portage Central 41, Forest Hills Central 0

Portage Northern 24, Midland 10

Portland 49, Sexton 12

Potterville 13, Climax-Scotts 41

Powers Catholic 23, Garber 24

Quincy 56, Sand Creek 28

Rapid River 6, Bessemer 62

Ravenna 8, Hart 16

Reading 18, Springport 43

Reed City 24, Belding 0

Reeths-Puffer 21, Caledonia 56

Reese 22, Our Lady of the Lakes 12

Richard 41, Muskegon Catholic Central 40

Richmond 21, Yale 0

River Rouge 6, Mona Shores 16

Riverview 45, Milan 14

Robichaud 1, Melvindale 0

Rochester 3, Adams 31

Rockford 30, Muskegon 26

Rogers City 42, Atlanta 26

Romeo 18, Grosse Pointe South 21

Roosevelt 13, Trenton 48

Roscommon 28, Lake City 34

Roseville 30, Anchor Bay 7

Royal Oak 7, Bloomfield Hills 42

Rudyard 7, North Dickinson 52

Saginaw United 0, Mt. Pleasant 35

Salem 20, Howell 35

Saline 50, Skyline 0

Sand Creek 28, Quincy 56

Sandusky 36, Marlette 14

Saranac 0, Pewamo-Westphalia 52

Saugatuck 40, Lakeview 6

Schoolcraft 19, Unity Christian 40

Sexton 12, Portland 49

Shelby 30, North Muskegon 33

Shrine Catholic 39, Lutheran 0

Skyline 0, Saline 50

South Christian 0, East Grand Rapids 21

South Haven 23, Holland 26

South Lake 24, New Haven 6

South Lyon 55, Kettering 6

South Lyon East 49, Walled Lake Central 19

Southfield Arts & Tech 0, West Bloomfield 37

Sparta 36, Wayland 35

Spring Lake 49, Gladwin 14

Springport 43, Reading 18

St. Charles 6, Breckenridge 26

St. Clair 56, Lincoln 14

St. Francis 42, Ogemaw Heights 32

St. Johns 49, Ionia 16

St. Joseph 37, Edwardsburg 40

St. Louis 0, Valley Lutheran 42

St. Mary Cathedral 34, Central Lake 20

St. Mary Catholic Central 36, Flat Rock 20

St. Mary's Prep 42, St. John's Jesuit 10

St. Patrick 14, Morrice 7

St. Philip Catholic Central 12, North Adams-Jerome 42

Standish-Sterling 14, Millington 53

Stephenson 14, LaSalle 38

Sterling Heights 8, Fraser 38

Sterling Heights Stevenson 21, Utica 7

Stevenson 35, Wayne Memorial 0

Stockbridge 24, Centreville 39

Stoney Creek 29, Lake Orion 20

Sturgis 12, Pennfield 34

Summerfield 40, Northwestern 6

Summit Academy 26, Chandler Park Academy 6

Swan Valley 14, Frankenmuth 21

Swartz Creek 0, Holt 41

Tawas Area 44, Erie-Mason 14

Taylor 21, Allen Park 41

Tecumseh 31, Pinckney 21

Tekonsha 8, Camden-Frontier 58

Thornapple Kellogg 28, Hamilton 27

Three Rivers 21, Dowagiac 17

Thurston 141, Crestwood 16

Traverse City Central 50, Western 14

Traverse City West 32, Grand Haven 14

Trenton 48, Roosevelt 13

Tri County Area 34, Meridian 20

Troy 24, Ferndale 14

Ubly 22, Everest Collegiate 14

Union 6, Okemos 7

Union City 36, Maple Valley 7

Unionville-Sebewaing 20, Caro 6

Unity Christian 40, Schoolcraft 19

University of Detroit Jesuit 7, Brother Rice 35

University Prep 0, Cody 16

University Prep Science & Math 13, Henry Ford 14

Utica 7, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21

Utica Eisenhower 33, L'Anse Creuse 7

Utica Ford 41, Warren Woods-Tower 0

Valley Lutheran 42, St. Louis 0

Vandercook Lake 3, Manchester 54

Vassar 0, Laker 36

Vicksburg 21, Northview 23

Waldron 58, Litchfield 18

Walled Lake Central 19, South Lyon East 49

Walled Lake Northern 20, Lakeland 48

Walled Lake Western 31, North Farmington 28

Warren Woods-Tower 0, Utica Ford 41

Watervliet 32, Brandywine 31

Waverly 6, Constantine 36

Wayne Memorial 0, Stevenson 35

Wayland 35, Sparta 36

Webberville 6, Merrill 44

West Bloomfield 37, Southfield Arts & Tech 0

West Catholic 34, Coopersville 0

West Iron County 14, L'Anse 20

West Ottawa 24, Zeeland West 28

Western 14, Traverse City Central 50

Westfield Preparatory 6, Hamtramck 29

Westwood 6, Calumet 55

White Cloud 0, Harrison 62

White Pigeon 42, Hartford 0

Whitehall 48, Orchard View 22

Whitmore Lake 20, Gabriel Richard 42

Whittemore-Prescott 86, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20

Williamston 36, Hastings 29

Woodhaven 38, Huron 14

Wyoming 16, Lee 14

Yale 0, Richmond 21

Ypsilanti 26, Lincoln 27

Zeeland East 14, Flushing 13

Zeeland West 28, West Ottawa 24

