Bryce Underwood Throws First Career College Touchdown for Michigan

Top QB recruit shows early poise inside the Big House in Ann Arbor for Wolverines vs. New Mexico

Dana Becker

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) warms up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) warms up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Underwood came to Michigan as one of the top quarterback recruits in the Class of 2025. And he has plenty of expectations on his shoulders for the Wolverines.

Underwood, the consensus No. 1 overall high school prospect in the Class of 2025, is making his collegiate debut Saturday night vs. New Mexico inside the packed “Big House” in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The game is airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The native of Detroit, Michigan just turned 18 years old in August. The Wolverines, ranked 14th in the country, put together a six-play, 78-yard drive that took up two minutes to take an early 7-0 lead on the Lobos.

Bryce Underwood Makes Connection with Semaj Morgan

Underwood was 2-for-3 on the drive, hitting Semaj Morgan for 11 years and a first down before connecting with Morgan again on third-and-6 for seven yards and a first down. 

On the next series, Michigan went 73 yards over 13 plays and almost seven minutes, as Underwood was 3-for-3 including a 25-yard connection with Martin Klein that put the Wolverines deep inside New Mexico territory.

The 6-foot-4 Underwood was a four-year starter at Belleville High School, going 50-4 with two Division I MHSAA state championships and three consecutive appearances. The Tigers won 38 games in a row at one point during his career.

He used that big frame to deliver a perfect block that helped spring Michigan running back Justice Haynes for a touchdown.

Underwood recorded almost 13,000 all-purpose yards, including 11,488 in the air with 179 total touchdowns.

FIrst Career Touchdown for Bryce Underwood

Underwood recorded his first career collegiate touchdown just before halftime, giving the Wolverines a 24-10 lead.

On first-and-10 from the New Mexico 15, Underwood hit Marlin Klein for the score. Underwood also found Channing Goodwin for 39 yards on third-and-14, completing two more passes on the drive.

Underwood went 12 of 17 for 144 yards and the score in the first half.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

