Hartland Ice Hockey Starts 9-0, Coach Rick Gadwa Leads Top-Ranked Eagles Toward Historic Season

Our STATE CHAMPS! @WarriorHockey Player of the Year candidate Ian Kastamo from Hartland scored a pair of goals in their 3-0 win over Brother Rice at the Adam Mitchell KLAA-MIHL Showcase. You can cast your vote https://t.co/6KGA4J9spS@HartlandHockey | @hartlandsports pic.twitter.com/USIL3FjFHE