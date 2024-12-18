Hartland Ice Hockey Starts 9-0, Coach Rick Gadwa Leads Top-Ranked Eagles Toward Historic Season
To suggest Hartland (Michigan) boys ice hockey coach Rick Gadwa is leading the best group of players he has had over the past 14 seasons is saying something.
Since 2010, Gadwa guided the Eagles to three MHSAA state titles, two state runner-up finishes and 12 regional championships.
This season’s edition, which entered the week with a No. 2 ranking in Division 1, outperformed all those squads to start a season.
With wins last week over Novi (4-2) and highly regarded Birmingham Brother Rice (3-0) in the Adam Mitchell KLAA-MIHL Showcase, the Eagles improved to 9-0.
Maintaining the unblemished mark could be a challenge for the soon-to-be road-weary Eagles
They face a busy weekend – and a long road trip – in the Upper Peninsula, facing Houghton on Friday, Calumet on Saturday and Hancock on Sunday. The distance from Hartland to Houghton is more than 510 miles.
The Eagles rarely take the easy path. Already this season, they have defeated five ranked programs, including Brother Rice, which was ranked No. 2 in Div. 2.
“Especially with the schedule, it’s a testament to the boys on the roster and their buy-in to what we’re trying to do,” Gadwa told the Livingston Daily. “Within a 9-0 start, there’s positives, but there are areas of growth, too, that are needed. The important thing for us is not being enamored by the record and the being challenged to still make ourselves better every day, even though winning a lot of games now.”
The Eagles’ previous best starts during Gadwa’s tenure developed with 7-0 starts in 2012-13 and 2016-17
This season’s early winning streak nearly ended after seven matches in upset fashion last Friday.
With 14:29 remaining in the third period, Novi (5-3) claimed a 2-1 advantage following a shorthanded marker by Marco Medico. In less than three minutes, however, Hartland’s Drew scored and Carson Perkins capped the scoring with 1:56 remaining. Braelon Rodriguez, who connected 10 seconds into the game, also scored for Hartland.
“You’ve got to give Novi some credit, for sure,” Gadwa said. “ a lot better than a lot of people realize. That team’s playing inspired hockey.”
Less than 21 hours later, the Eagles again jumped out to an early lead with Ian converting his first of two goals 24 seconds into the first period. Perkins scored 25 seconds into the second period and goalie Vinnie Sabala turned aside 20 shots for the shutout.
With six wins in nine tournament matches, the Kensington Lakes Activities Association (KLAA) earned the showcase title over the Michigan Interscholastic Hockey League (MIHL) for the first time in the event’s seven-year history.