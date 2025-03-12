Lake Orion's Izzy Wotlinski voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
Wotlinksi wins the fan vote for High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, Lake Orion's Izzy Wotlinksi is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
Izzy Wotlinski, Lake Orion
Senior guard/forward Izzy Wotlinski notched a double-double as she finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds while adding five steals and four assists in Lake Orion’s win against Stoney Creek.
