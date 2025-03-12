High School

Lake Orion's Izzy Wotlinski voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Wotlinksi wins the fan vote for High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week

Jack Butler

After a week of fan voting, Lake Orion's Izzy Wotlinksi is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

Izzy Wotlinski, Lake Orion

Senior guard/forward Izzy Wotlinski notched a double-double as she finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds while adding five steals and four assists in Lake Orion’s win against Stoney Creek.

